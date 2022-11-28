Many content creators have been playing the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone 2. Felix "xQc" recently teamed up with Twitch streamer Nadia Amine to play the game on stream. As expected, the duo was swarmed by numerous stream snipers taking advantage of the proximity chat to troll the content creators with music and memes.

A clip of their encounter with a particular individual playing a portion of audio involving streamer Erobb221 has gone viral due to its sensitive content and Felix's reaction to it. The French-Canadian immediately recognized what it was and burst out laughing, describing the audio as:

"That's classic. That's actually classic."

"Classic memes," says xQc after Nadia incredulously asks about Erobb221 meme

Stream sniping is a big problem for big streamers like xQc, who have such a huge viewer base. The practice seriously hurts the gaming experience, especially in battle royale titles such as Warzone 2. This is because the element of surprise and the knowledge of enemy locations can make or break a match.

Nadia is quite a well-known figure in the Call of Duty community, with numerous hacking accusations against her. During their game, stream snipers followed xQc and her from the moment they got off the plane.

While heading toward a specific location on the map, the former Overwatch pro changed the landing position after realizing how many snipers were in the game. He said:

"Actually, go to the observatories.... Oh my god. No, no, no... snipers going there. Too many snipers. Um, yeah, come land over here, I think."

Timestamp 6:47:41

However, the tactic did not exactly work because someone was playing music when xQc and Nadia landed at the new location just as the former had finished cursing:

"F**king snipers, man."

The streamer dealt with the situation playfully, trying to sing along to what he was hearing while attempting to shoot other stream snipers landing at the location. After more of them approached the duo, one individual started blasting a song, but what really made xQc laugh out loud was when the audio clip of Erobb221 started playing.

As he laughed, Nadia was confused. She asked:

"Wait, what!?! Wait, wait, what?"

She later asked what happened to the stream sniper. xQc informed her that the person was dead and that the recording that was being played was a classic meme, saying:

"Oh, he died. These are classic, these are very, very classic memes."

Fan reactions

The streamer-specific subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, had a field day with the clip after it gained traction. Many fans offered funny responses and emojis connected to the Erobb221 meme to make fun of the situation:

Erobb221's audio clip is quite contentious because of its content, and some Redditors even pointed out that referring to it using emojis is enough to get themselves banned from the streamer's chat.

