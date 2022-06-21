xQc gets mistakenly banned for stream sniping by DayZ admin

In a recent stream, Felix "xQc" was mistakenly banned after he killed one of the admins of a DayZ server he was playing on.

The Twitch giant has been playing a lot of DayZ on his streams as of late. The survival game is a blend of PvE and PvP elements. Players can occasionally come into contact with each other, leading to altercations.

The game has been gaining quite the traction and the Canadian streamer has become a regular by adding DayZ to his daily schedule and server hopping in order to have some fun in the desolate post-apocalyptic wasteland left behind in the aftermath of a zombie virus.

xQc gets banned after he kills the admin of a DayZ server

The game is all about scavenging for loot in the game's environment to stay alive. Set in a fictional East-Eurpean region in the aftermath of a plague that turns humans into violent zombie like creatures, the world of DayZ is incredibly hostile.

Players have to regularly hunt for food, water, medicine to stay alive and well and killing other players to steal their loot is very much part of the game.

In his latest stream, xQc had been on this particular server for quite some time. Having amassed quite a bit of good gear, the streamer was exploring some buildings when he encountered a player outside.

A brief gunfight followed, which he won easily, but just then a weird thing happened. He got disconnected from the game due to "unstable connection." Bear in mind that he had been on that server for hours without having any connectivity issues, so this was a bit suspicious:

"What!? I played for f*cking three hours straight, four hours. And the second I kill somebody, I am unstable? How?"

As he re-entered the server and started looting the body of the person he had killed before getting disconnected, another character appeared out of nowhere. The man indentified himself as an admin and accused xQc of having stream-sniped the dead player before handing out a permaban to him:

"This is an admin. That was a 100% stream snipe."

(Timestamp 16:13:00)

The streamer then got booted to the main menu with a dialogue box informing him about his ban by a server admin. He let out his frustration on the chat, saying:

"What the f*ck? What the f*ck happened? Wait, what did I do man? What did I even do?"

He tried to enter the game and spawned exactly where he was but got kicked again. xQc continued to defend himself and said:

"What do you mean I am sniping? He shot first me first. Guys I only returned fire."

After getting back into the game, the admin told him that they had a mixup about a stream sniper on the server and asked to wait a bit for the issue to get fixed:

"You're good. Just give it a second, give it a second. We had to ban a stream sniper, something went wrong, we're fixing it."

Fans react to xQc's erroneous ban from DayZ's server

Fans in his chat were convinced that the ban was because the streamer had killed an admin. They pointed out that the timing of the ban, just after killing a player, could not have been a coincidence.

Chat reacting to the ban (Image via xQc/Twitch)

Redditors had their own fun with the clip, with one playfully blaming the Twitch streamer for the ban:

The clip shared on the LiveStreamFails has a misleading title which might give off the impression that the Twitch star actually did stream snipe. Some comments pointed it out:

Stream sniping is a big problem for big streamers like xQc who have such a huge viewerbase. The practice seriously hurts gaming experience, especially in open-world survival titles like DayZ, where the element of surprise and the knowledge of the whereabouts of players can make or break one's game.

