Call of Duty Warzone Season 5: Supply Box UAV field upgrade explained

The Call of Duty Warzone Season 5 patch is about to go live, and the playerbase is very hyped about all the new content announced in the official Call of Duty blog.

Season 5 will be the last season of Call of Duty Warzone, and by the time it ends, Warzone 2 is expected to be released. As such, gamers can expect this to be quite a long season with plenty of new substances to keep the playerbase interested.

The announcement on the official blog has already given the players a glimpse of what to expect from this patch.

One of the few new field upgrades introduced with this patch is the Supply Box UAV. Let's look at what this field upgrade does and how it differs from the current UAV in the game.

What is Supply Box UAV, and what does it do in Call of Duty Warzone

The UAV in Call of Duty Warzone is a field upgrade that calls in a recon-based unmanned aerial vehicle to ping the location of the enemies on the minimap. This field upgrade was introduced at the very launch of the game and has become an integral part of the gameplay strategy of many players.

As such, the repeated cycle of a player popping a UAV, killing enemies to gather money, and again buying a UAV to continue the cycle is a very effective strategy that many expert players and streamers employ in the game.

In this regard, the Supply Box UAV will be a very welcoming addition to the game. This field upgrade highlights the position of all the unopened supply boxes on the minimap for 15 seconds. Due to this, the efficiency of finding Supply Boxes for better ground loot will significantly boost Call of Duty Warzone.

This field upgrade can be found either in Supply Boxes or can be bought from a Buy Station. Combined with the brand new Personal Supply Boxes introduced in Season 5, this field upgrade might be a new meta-strategy for players to quickly get their hands on their favorite loadout weapons.

In addition to the Supply Box UAV and Personal Supply Box, Warzone Season 5 is also bringing in a Rage Serum to the game. This enhancement serum will boost the melee potential of the operators by improving damage, lunge distance, and stun duration while using a melee weapon or fist.

Players will be able to experience these new additions when the Season 5 patch of Warzone goes live on 9:00 AM Pacific Time on August 24.

