Can you get the Pele 99 Icon for free in FIFA 21?

FIFA 22 is right around the corner and is set to be the biggest game in soccer history, but FIFA 21's shelf life isn't over just yet. FIFA 22 is set to be released in October, so FIFA 21 has a bit of relevency left.

Pele is arguably the greatest soccer player ever, and the 99 overall reflects that. The icon does come for free, but players will need to work for it. There are challenges to unlock the Pele 99 icon player card for free in FIFA 21.

Pele 99 icon in FIFA: How to unlock

Acquiring this card will require a lot of work, but it is worth the time and investment. While FIFA 22 is right around the corner, FIFA 21 and especially FUT will be played for a good while after the next one releases. There are over two dozen squads required to unlock Pele. These are the challenges and their various requirements and rewards:

Born Legend Challenge

11 Rare Bronze Players

Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star Challenge

11 Rare Silver Players

Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: One Jumbo Silver Players Pack

Jogo Bonito Challenge

1 player from Brazil

Team Rating of 84

Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Jumbo Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 85

Team Chemistry of 70

Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack

85-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 85

Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Jumbo Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW (Team of the Week), TOTS (Team of the Season) or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 85

Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack

One TOTW. Image via Electronic Arts

85-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 85

Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 86

Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 86

Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 86

Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 87

Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 87

Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 87

Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad Challenge

Requirements still to be decided

Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 88

Team Chemistry of 45

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad Challenge

Requirement TBD

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 88

Team Chemistry of 40

Reward: One Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 88

Team Chemistry of 40

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 89

Team Chemistry of 40

Reward: One Mega Players Pack

Reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 89

Team Chemistry of 35

Reward: One Rare Players Pack

89-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 89

Team Chemistry of 35

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 89

Team Chemistry of 35

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad Challenge

Team Rating of 90

Team Chemistry of 30

Reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad Challenge

1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 90

Team Chemistry of 30

Reward: One Rare Players Pack

90-Rated Squad Challenge

2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Team Rating of 90

Team Chemistry of 30

Reward: One Rare Mega Players Pack

It's a tall task, but the card is well worth it.

