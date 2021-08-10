Can you get the Pele 99 Icon for free in FIFA 21?

FIFA 22 is right around the corner and is set to be the biggest game in soccer history, but FIFA 21's shelf life isn't over just yet. FIFA 22 is set to be released in October, so FIFA 21 has a bit of relevency left.
Pele is arguably the greatest soccer player ever, and the 99 overall reflects that. The icon does come for free, but players will need to work for it. There are challenges to unlock the Pele 99 icon player card for free in FIFA 21.
Pele 99 icon in FIFA: How to unlock
Acquiring this card will require a lot of work, but it is worth the time and investment. While FIFA 22 is right around the corner, FIFA 21 and especially FUT will be played for a good while after the next one releases. There are over two dozen squads required to unlock Pele. These are the challenges and their various requirements and rewards:
Born Legend Challenge
- 11 Rare Bronze Players
- Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: One Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star Challenge
- 11 Rare Silver Players
- Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: One Jumbo Silver Players Pack
Jogo Bonito Challenge
- 1 player from Brazil
- Team Rating of 84
- Team Chemistry of 75
- Reward: One Jumbo Gold Players Pack
85-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 85
- Team Chemistry of 70
- Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 85
- Team Chemistry of 65
- Reward: One Jumbo Gold Players Pack
85-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW (Team of the Week), TOTS (Team of the Season) or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 85
- Team Chemistry of 60
- Reward: One Premium Electrum Players Pack
85-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 85
- Team Chemistry of 60
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 86
- Team Chemistry of 60
- Reward: One Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
- Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
86-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 86
- Team Chemistry of 55
- Reward: One Premium Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 86
- Team Chemistry of 55
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 87
- Team Chemistry of 55
- Reward: One Small Prime Gold Players Pack
- Reward: One Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 87
- Team Chemistry of 55
- Reward: One Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 87
- Team Chemistry of 50
- Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad Challenge
- Requirements still to be decided
- Reward: One Small Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 88
- Team Chemistry of 45
- Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad Challenge
- Requirement TBD
- Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 88
- Team Chemistry of 40
- Reward: One Rare Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 88
- Team Chemistry of 40
- Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 89
- Team Chemistry of 40
- Reward: One Mega Players Pack
- Reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 89
- Team Chemistry of 35
- Reward: One Rare Players Pack
89-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 89
- Team Chemistry of 35
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 89
- Team Chemistry of 35
- Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad Challenge
- Team Rating of 90
- Team Chemistry of 30
- Reward: One Prime Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad Challenge
- 1 player from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 90
- Team Chemistry of 30
- Reward: One Rare Players Pack
90-Rated Squad Challenge
- 2 players from TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions
- Team Rating of 90
- Team Chemistry of 30
- Reward: One Rare Mega Players Pack
It's a tall task, but the card is well worth it.