Can you go on land in Skull and Bones?

Ubisoft Singapore is looking to deliver an authentic pirate adventure with Skull and Bones.

Set in the Indian Ocean, players will start off as the survivor of a shipwreck. They will have to scavenge what they can to get back out on the sea and become the most notorious pirate the world has ever known.

The sea won't be the only area for players to venture through, however. It has been confirmed that the game will allow one to take their pirates on land to socialize with others, set up a camp and more.

Skull and Bones will have land exploration

Players can take time away from the sea and visit various ports (Image via Ubisoft)

For the majority of the time, players will be on their ship while sailing, looting and trying to sink any crew that gets in the way. A bit of downtime and leisure on land will make up for the rest of the pirating life.

Players will come across a variety of Pirate Dens that act as base camps. They'll have NPCs, act as a safe haven for other pirates and offer ways to upgrade the ship and its facilities.

Outposts are smaller areas that will be scattered throughout the world of Skull and Bones. Factions may battle over them with one having control at a certain point, offering special contracts before another overtakes them.

These Outposts are also where players can buy new blueprints and designs as their Infamy rises. These could be new looks for the ship, brand new ships or even weapons.

Ryan Barnard, Senior Game Director of Skull and Bones, added that the Outposts will contain a lot of the lore found in the game. The story will unfold if players choose to investigate it while traveling between them.

Many fans believed the game would strictly focus on seafaring and naval combat. The gameplay reveal that showcased on-land exploration was a pleasant surprise for those wondering what else Skull and Bones would have in store.

It will have a heavy emphasis on multiplayer content. While there's single-player availability, much of the game's functionality will work best with others. This includes departing the ship and walking about.

Talking with merchants, important campaign characters and visiting with other players without cannon fire ringing in the background will all take place on the land portions of Skull and Bones.

