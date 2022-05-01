Can Overwatch 2 PvE regions be accessed? Glitch reveals major Kings Row areas

Overwatch 2's first PvP testing is in full swing, with players participating worldwide. So far, access codes have only been provided to PC players, but it's rumored to be expanding in the future.

Despite certain obvious limitations, players have a choice in terms of the heroes and maps in the beta version. Although the beta is meant for PvP modes, it has now appeared that a part of the PvE part is accessible in one manner.

Based on the process, it's not very difficult and could be done by any player as long as they know it.

The full release of Overwatch 2 is highly likely to contain both PvE and PvP content. However, the first beta is solely catered towards the PvP part.

It's unclear why an area meant to be in PvE has become accessible. Thanks to YouTuber DargonEngineer, players can find a way to the unreleased Kings Row area.

YouTuber discovers a way into the Kings Row PvE area in Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 is the game's successor that genuinely revolutionized the genre of hero-shooters. This version won't be without significant changes that include innovations in the format of team composition. Kings Row is one of the areas set to arrive but is meant for the PvE parts.

The area has now become accessible thanks to DragonEngineer, who accessed it with the help of a glitch. For starters, the process requires Sombra and can only be done with her.

During the match, DragonEngineer threw a translocator into the crack of a building that allowed them to glitch through it. Players can then access the vast open areas of Kings Row that will be the center of the PvE content.

Some of the areas on the map are blacked out, which is quite natural. The first beta test of Overwatch 2 wasn't supposed to include the PvE parts, so the map is still unfinished in all probability. This is likely why some parts of the map aren't available.

The Kings Row glitch follows up along the path of notable streamer xQc, discovering a secret passage to the Colosseo map.

It should be noted that the use of glitches hasn't so far resulted in a player penalty of any kind. However, players are advised to try these things at their own risk.

The first beta will run until May 17, which still means a lot of time is left. It will be interesting to see what additions are made to Overwatch 2 in the future.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar