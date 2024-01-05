"Can't wait to see this": Viewers react as Adin Ross agrees to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with Rick Ross

During a recent stream on Adin Ross' Kick channel, American rapper Rick Ross was invited as a guest. While the two were chatting, Adin spoke about his weight loss journey. In response, Rick Ross asked if he wanted to hike with him to the top of Mount Kilimanjaro. The streamer agreed to the challenge and made a pact with the rapper to complete the hike before the end of December 2024.

Adin asked Rick a couple of times if he would do the hike, to which he responded in the affirmative. The rapper also mentioned that it would be a difficult journey to the top of Africa. He said:

"We going to the top of the Africa. We going to the motherland. Of course it's going to be hard but that's what makes us champions."

Popular community account "Rap TV" posted about the news from Adin Ross' stream on their X account.

Expand Tweet

One user commented on the post and said they couldn't wait to see this hike happen:

"I can't wait to see this."

Expand Tweet

"Interesting" - Users discuss Adin Ross and Rick Ross' decision to hike Mount Kilimanjaro

Adin has been streaming gambling content, IRL vlogs, and gaming streams ever since he was banned from Twitch and moved to Kick. He has gained fame for his gambling exploits and betting large sums of money. Adin recently announced on his stream that Eddie, the founder of Kick, has given him more freedom to create different types of content by making big changes to his contract and said he will be focusing less on gambling and Stake content.

While sitting in his Miami Brand-Risk Warehouse, which he refers to as the Miami Warehouse of Doom, he announced the changes in his contract. Rick Ross was also present and joined Adin Ross in a livestream. The stream became an instant hit on social media and was uploaded on the YouTube channel Adin Live.

Many more commented on the viral X post by Rap TV about Adin Ross and Rick going on the hike. One user said the hike would be interesting:

"That would be interesting."

Expand Tweet

Here's what some other users had to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Adin Ross recently kissed his alleged girlfriend Demisux during New Year's Eve and later clarified in a stream that they were only friends.