“Can’t wait to see him try to slap me” - KSI teases a possible face-to-face confrontation with Jake Paul

British YouTuber JJ "KSI" took to his Twitter account to give his take on a possible face-to-face meeting with his long-standing rival Jake Paul. Jake was announced as a special guest by the Global Titans for the upcoming match card featuring JJ's younger brother Deji and Floyd Mayweather Jr. The match will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 13, 2022.

The event will also include an undercard match featuring Paul Bamba and Tommy Fury. It should be noted that the latter also had a beef with Jake that lasted for a while. However, all eyes will be on the possible confrontation between KSI and Jake on the day of the event.

Reacting to the news of the American being announced as a special guest, KSI said:

"Can’t wait to see him try to slap me in person"

ksi @KSI Can’t wait to see him try to slap me in person Can’t wait to see him try to slap me in person 😂😂 https://t.co/aA1c0GtK93

KSI to come face-to-face with Jake Paul for the first time in two years

With Deji featuring on the main card against none other than Floyd Mayweather Jr., KSI, the elder of the Olatunji brothers, will most likely be at ringside cheering Deji on. Now that Jake has been added to the mix, a possible confrontation between the two social media giants appears to be a conceivable prospect.

Regarding Jake's invitation, he stated that he would be open to the idea of filling in for any possible last-minute pull-outs from fighters - specifically Tommy Fury. He said:

"Dubai…It’s about to be a party! I’m ready to step in if Tommy pulls out!"

The Global Titans also stated that Jake would be keeping a keen eye on the main event, hinting at either a possible re-match with Deji or a new challenge with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

KSI and Jake have been rivals in the ring and outside of it for as long as influencer boxing has been around. Although Jake's older brother Logan has managed to establish an amicable relationship with the Englishman, the former has had a strenuous connection with JJ.

Fans react to the possible face-to-face

Fans have flooded Twitter with their reactions regarding the possibility of the two YouTube giants meeting in person after a long period of back-and-forth online. Seeing JJ make a sardonic tweet about the American's inclusion prompted fans to share these reactions:

Haz⁉️ @HazemLovesKFC @KSI jake paul being ringside seeing mayweather getting battered by deji @KSI jake paul being ringside seeing mayweather getting battered by deji 😭😭 https://t.co/cZtyTDGH3z

Rylan @teamksi @GlobalTitansFS @jakepaul @OudayS @MostVpromotions @cocacolaarena Why is he the special guest? @KSI will be there and the brother of the main event. Clearly he should be the special guest. You donuts. @GlobalTitansFS @jakepaul @OudayS @MostVpromotions @cocacolaarena Why is he the special guest? @KSI will be there and the brother of the main event. Clearly he should be the special guest. You donuts.

The Deji vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. event will air on DAZN's official website. The main event featuring the aforementioned two is expected to take place around 10 pm (GMT) / 5 pm (EST). Timings may change depending on the duration of the undercard matches.

