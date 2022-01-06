"Get hydrated for an a** whooping" - Jake Paul reacts to Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration drink launch

Jake Paul has reacted to his brother Logan and KSI’s Prime Hydration drink launch. The younger Paul sibling tried to encourage the British YouTuber to hit the gym by throwing a snarky remark at him.

In a story posted to Instagram, 'The Problem Child' shared his thoughts about the pair's commercial beverage. He referred to KSI as "lazy" after congratulating the duo on a successful launch.

"Congrats on this launch @loganpaul hopefully now @ksi can get his lazy ass in the gym and get hydrated for an a** whooping."

Jake Paul congratulating his brother and KSI while poking fun at KSI

'Maverick' and his English YouTube peer have fought each other in the boxing ring twice. The first bout ended in a draw, while the other saw KSI emerge victorious via split decision.

Jake Paul's comments perhaps suggest he still has a desire to face KSI. A boxing match between the two YouTube celebrities was meant to happen some time ago, but the fight never materialized.

Why have Jake Paul and KSI never fought each other?

Jake Paul and KSI were set to fight each other back in February 2018. However, Paul backed out and his older brother Logan Paul stepped up to face the UK star instead.

Since that initial setback, the pair have not found time to face each other in the ring. 'The Problem Child' has accused KSI of ducking him, but the British rapper has insisted that is not the case.

KSI claimed that he is very busy with his other ventures, while Jake Paul has the luxury of only focusing on boxing. In a sit-down with Logan Paul on the Impaulsive podcast, the Englishman said:

"Jake Paul's there like, 'Aw you're ducking me... But I'm like, bro, I've got so much going on.' All he has is the boxing. I'm doing that on top of all these other things."

Watch the full clip below:

Along with being a celebrity boxer, KSI is also a rapper and a huge YouTube star. He has released 21 singles, along with a couple of albums, and has over 14 million subscribers on YouTube.

Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' seemingly has his sights set on a blossoming professional boxing career. He's built a perfect 5-0 record to date. Perhaps he'll look ot add KSI's name to that soon enough.

Edited by Harvey Leonard