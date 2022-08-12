Capcom veteran Hiroyuki Kobayashi of Resident Evil and Devil May Cry fame takes major decision after 27 years

Hiroyuki Kobayashi, known for his work on Resident Evil and Devil May Cry, has taken a major decision after working for 27 years with Japanese video game giants Capcom.

The Japanese developer has recently announced that he will be joining the Chinese video game conglomerate NetEase Games in what will appear to be a significant shift in the video game industry.

Capcom has been well-known in the gaming industry for several decades. Resident Evil is just one of the many brilliant franchises owned by the studio. Titles like Devil May Cry have delighted fans and gamers worldwide.

Hiroyuki Kobayashi had a lasting impact with his prior work on several titles of Capcom, and his decision will be a significant loss. However, there has been a paradigm shift in the gaming landscape recently that has seen entities like NetEase gain traction.

The latest announcement by Hiroyuki Kobayashi came earlier on August 12, which coincidentally is his birthday. He declared his decision on his own Twitter account to mark the occasion.

Kobayashi was part of the first Resident Evil game released in 1996, which became a major success. He was a developer then but later became the producer of future hits.

Some of them include the likes of Resident Evil 4 and Devil May Cry 4. The former is considered a genre masterpiece and has immensely helped third-person horror action evolve.

Devil May Cry 4 is another excellent release in an iconic franchise that offers a premium hack-and-slash experience.

Kobayashi had a long journey in Capcom, where he shared many memorable experiences. He will join NetEase as a producer, but further details about his role and responsibilities haven't been disclosed.

NetEase Games has been on the rise in mobile games. Its partnership with Marvel saw it enter the MOBA genre, for instance.

There are other areas the publisher has strived toward, and one of its seminal works remains the development of Diablo Immortal.

While the title has been duly criticized for its microtransactions, the core gameplay and mechanics are pretty solid. However, NetEase could have bigger ambitions if the hiring of Kobayashi is anything to go by.

The veteran has promised to upkeep the quality to meet the challenges of the modern era of gaming. NetEase has made a mighty move, and it won't be surprising to see them making games like Resident Evil and Devil May Cry on their own.

