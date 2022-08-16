“What a b**ch!” - Castro1021 gets baited by a fan offering a PlayStation redeem code

FIFA streamer Edwin "Castro1021" was in the middle of yet another troll after getting hilariously baited by a fan who offered him a faux redeem code on PlayStation. Castro, who was looking for a voucher for his upcoming FIFA 23, was offered a code by one of his fans on Twitter.

Edwin fell for it in the most susceptible way as the code was meant to troll him. He could not read between the lines and typed the key on his PlayStation 5 store. Upon realizing he was being taken for a ride, he responded by exclaiming:

“What a b**ch!”

Castro1021 agitated after being pranked by a fan

Castro1021 has a history of falling for pranks. He was the victim of yet another one, although this time, the nature of the prank was less suggestive. While reacting to a YouTube video discussing the new features and chemistry system in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23, the 31-year-old was tagged on Twitter by one of his viewers.

The fan had offered him a voucher code for the beta version of FIFA 23. However, the code was written cryptically to read out "have this bozo." Nonetheless, it was enough for the FIFA streamer to be unable to see through it. An excited Castro yelled out:

"Someone just f***ing sent me the beta code..."

(Timestamp: 2:43:03)

After typing in the key onto the redeem section of the store, Edwin finally came to terms with the falsity of the generous gift. Upon realizing that it was meant to read something else, he whispered:

"Wait, 'have this bozo', what a bi**h! what a bi**ch!"

He then checked out the original, now deleted, Tweet on stream before finally discovering the falsehood of the entire key. He concluded his mini-rant by calling the user a "weird" person.

Fans react to Castro1021 getting baited by the fan

Fans quickly went on to Castro for falling for the trap. Although it was evident from the get-go that the code was written in a way so that it looked like an actual code, in reality, it was a hidden meme message. Here are some of the reactions that fans gave in the chat:

Fans react to Castro getting baited (Image via Castro1021 Twitch)

Castro1021 is by far the most popular FIFA streamer on Twitch, with over 3.5 million followers.

Although the beta version of FIFA 23 is already out, the full game is expected to be released on September 23, 2022, with new features.

Edited by Srijan Sen