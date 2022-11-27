Chandni Parekh and Horie Yui to voice Faruzan in Genshin Impact

Faruzan is the newly introduced character in Genshin Impact 3.3, alongside the long-awaited Wanderer. She will be a 4-star Anemo Bow user, with her kit specifically aimed at providing buffs for Anemo DPS allies within the party. In the recently conducted Special Program, fans got to see a detailed showcase of her abilities and voice.

To give the character more life, Chandni Parekh and Horie Yui will be adding their voices to the English and Japanese voice-overs respectively. Both of these voice actors are rather experienced in the field, and are already known for voicing famous characters from TV shows and video games.

Faruzan is scheduled for release in the first phase of v3.3, alongside the Wanderer and Arataki Itto's rerun from December 7.

1) Chandni Parekh (English)

Chandni Parekh has voiced characters such as Lola Bunny from Bugs Bunny Builders and Harley Quinn from Batwheels. Genshin Impact will be her VA debut in video games, with her voice already seeing a good response from the community.

Some of her other work includes voicing characters in the famous TV series The Simpsons, Jenny from Big Nate, alongside Lacey and Alice from The Loud House.

2) Horie Yui (Japanese)

Faruzan's Japanese voice-over will be done by none other than Horie Yui, one of the most experienced voice artists in Japan. Her first major role was in a 1997 video game titled Voice Fantasia. Horie Yui's breakthrough role was in Love Hina, where she played the character of Naru.

Anime fans, both old and new, should easily recognize her voice, as she has acted in over 100 titles over a span of 22 years. This includes Japanese anime, dubbing for overseas projects, voice-overs in movies, and video games. Some of her noteworthy roles include:

Ai Chan from Honkai Impact 3rd

Felix Argyle from Re:Zero

Tsubasa Hanekawa from Monogatari series

Wiz from Konosuba

Kouko from Golden Time

Surtur from Arknights

Saren from Princess Connect! Re:Dive

Belfast from Azur Lane

Felix from Re:Zero (Image via Silver Fox)

The list goes on, since she has also voiced in a few newly released anime projects such as The Eminence in Shadow, Shadows House, and The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious.

Details regarding Faruzan for Genshin Impact 3.3

As mentioned earlier, Faruzan will be released in the first phase of the upcoming Genshin Impact update. Many might say this is intended, as Faruzan is expected to work well alongside the Wanderer. Her profile bio states that she has been a researcher for hundreds of years and likes to think of herself as everyone's senior.

