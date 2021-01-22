Another day, another Warzone cheater, but this time, it took place in a Twitch Rivals tournament.

Everyone knows that the Call of Duty: Warzone anti-cheat system is nonexistent. Reports and complaints of hackers can be found anywhere, from Twitter to Reddit. It is undoubtedly a serious problem.

Unfortunately without anti-cheat, authentic Warzone tournaments just aren’t possible anymore. We learned a lot from those Gauntlets & I’ve been tellin’ y’all.. There’s too much cheese & way too many rats. Bob & weave baby. — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) January 22, 2021

No one could imagine the cheater problem finding its way to Twitch Rivals. Those are events where Twitch picks the competitors. It appears they picked a cheater for their recent Warzone competition.

Cheater caught in the Twitch Rivals Warzone tournament

During the Twitch Rivals: Doritos Bowl ft. Call of Duty Warzone Final, Metzy_B was ruled to be cheating. As a result his team was removed from the event.



We take Twitch Rivals Player Conduct extremely seriously. We will continue to investigate any allegations of cheating. — Twitch Rivals (@TwitchRivals) January 22, 2021

The statement made by Twitch Rivals is a good start, but more needs to be done by all parties. First and foremost, an investigation should always be conducted to determine if an individual is actually cheating or using hacks.

In this instance, the banned player, known as Metzy_B, was accused via clips and videos. One video seems to be most prominent, calling attention to a possible aimbot.

The prize pool of $250,000 is nothing to scoff at and its unfortunate that any sort of cheater would attempt to halt the integrity of Twitch Rivals. Whether or not Metzy_B was actually cheating is still up in the air though, regardless of what anyone says.

The alleged cheater and his team were disqualified, but naturally, there are arguments being made on both sides. Many claimed the clips were enough and others called for a thorough investigation.

I apologise for that, which’ll mean very little to a lot of you and I know that. I didn’t want to take it any further but nobody else seemed to care (bar one or two) and he asked if I’d talk to him so he can prove he was clean, which he did. — Tommey (@Tommey) January 22, 2021

100 Thieves' Tommey is well-known for spotting cheaters and exposing them. After the accusations started pouring in, Metzy_B joined Tommey's Discord channel and attempted to clear his name.

He showed off his PC and all of the programs he uses. Tommey went as far as to apologize for this going as far as it did. In a follow up tweet, he mentioned that he did not report the trio in the tournament and that he made his conclusion after that had happened.

Time cannot be rewound, and the damage done to the accused's character will probably not be undone fully. This is why Warzone needs an anti-cheat, so it can decide for itself who is cheating, instead of relying on often fickle clips and moments.