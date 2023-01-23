Clash of Clans January balance changes - Recall spell buffs, bug fixes, and more

Supercell launched its flagship strategy game, Clash of Clans, over a decade ago for iOS/iPadOS and Android. All these years, the free-to-play game has managed to sustain its active user base courtesy of frequent changes and updates that Supercell rolls out.

clashofclans.com/blog/release-n… Hey Chiefs! We'll take a maintenance break in about half an hour to deploy a small batch of balance changes, as well as a couple of bug fixes. Please note that old replays will no longer be available afterwards - we apologize for the inconvenience.

The most recent changes the developers have rolled out include bug fixes and optimizations to a few gameplay features. The game went on a maintenance break a few hours back, as confirmed by the developers:

"Hey Chiefs! We'll take a maintenance break in about half an hour to deploy a small batch of balance changes, as well as a couple of bug fixes. Please note that old replays will no longer be available afterwards - we apologize for the inconvenience."

Balance changes for January 2023 are live in Clash of Clans, and readers can learn about them in the following section.

Supercell rolls out new balance changes in Clash of Clans (January 2023)

Here are the gameplay optimizations that players can observe in the popular strategy game after the maintenance break:

1) Developers have decreased Graveyard Spell's skeleton count as follows:

Level 1: From 23 to 21

From 23 to 21 Level 2: From 27 to 25

From 27 to 25 Level 3: From 31 to 29

From 31 to 29 Level 4: From 35 to 32

2) Recall Spell capacity has been increased by 11 for all levels.

3) The Long Shot ability rocket count for offensive Super Minions has increased from five to six.

4) Devs have fixed the bug where the ground Clan Castle was getting triggered by Phoenix egg while following the Air Warden.

5) The bug where Rabbit Lantern was turning into Glowy Lantern while removing it has been fixed.

Developers have also mentioned that old replays are no longer available as the maintenance break has concluded.

How to install Clash of Clans on Android or iOS/iPadOS?

A step-by-step guide to installing COC (Image via Supercell)

Here's a step-by-step guide on how you can install Clash of Clans on your smartphone or tablet:

Step 1: Open Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS/iPadOS) on your device.

Step 2: Use the search box to find Clash of Clans (COC) in the application store.

Step 3: Tap the "Install" or "Update" button to initiate the download and wait for a few minutes.

Step 4: Once the game is installed, you can tap the "Open" button to launch the application.

Log in with your Supercell ID to safeguard your in-game data (Image via Supercell)

Step 5: Agree to the "Terms & Conditions" and log in with your Supercell ID to keep your data safe.

