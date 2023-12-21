Clash of Clans to nerf Bag of Frostmites Spell in upcoming maintenance

Supercell has introduced two new time-limited troops and a destructive Bag of Frostmites Spell in Clash of Clans’ Clashmas 2023, which got the community excited. However, while the new troops and spells have sneaked into every Clasher’s attack strategy and made attacking fun, it has not been the same for the defending bases.

While the defenses still put up valiant fights against the C.O.O.K.I.E. and Ram Rider and may even win sometimes, the Bag of Frostmites Spell has been running riot in enemy bases. Thus, Supercell has announced sudden maintenance to readjust the powers of the time-limited spell in the Cookie Rumble event.

Bag of Frostmites Spell in Clash of Clans is getting nerfed three days into Cookie Rumble Event of Clashmas 2023

The latest official X (formerly Twitter) post from Supercell on December 21, 2023, announced the news that the Bag of Frostmites Spell in Clash of Clans will get nerfed after the upcoming maintenance break on the same date.

As per the official statement, the brief maintenance break will bring some balance changes to the spell since it has been more buffed than the developer anticipated. In Supercell’s words, while being OP is fun, it is not good if the spell becomes incredibly destructive to the game’s economy.

Below are all the promised changes the maintenance will bring to it:

Frostmite counts are getting reduced by two in Town Hall 16 and by one in Town Hall 15.

Frostmite frost duration will be reduced by a second.

Frostmite frost will slow down the defenses by 30% instead of the initial 50%.

However, they are also reducing the spawn duration to make the Frostmites spawn quicker.

However, the community has a mixed opinion about it. Some find the previous version of the Spell way more fun, while other seasoned veterans might have seen this nerf coming, and thus, they were attacking rigorously before the nerf came to farm more Sweet Elixir.

While we are yet to know how the new changes may affect the gameplay in the remaining days of the event, it will be another exciting venture. Also, it is worth noting that this maintenance will affect the Replays in Clash of Clans.