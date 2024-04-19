Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error causes players to lose progress mid-atatck

A new Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error caused players to lose progress mid-attack, creating a lot of buzz in the community, and causing Supercell to address the issue with a post on the title's official X page. Per the official post, plenty of players have fallen victim to a recent bug in COC that caused them to get disconnected mid-attack.

This article will discuss the new Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error and a potential fix for this problem.

Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error causing problems to the community

Supercell recently surprised the community with the recent Clash of Clans in April 2024 by introducing a new level for Clan Castle. After this update, players were allowed to donate two of the same or different types of Siege Machines to clanmates. Players can take both of these Siege Machines to war but can use only one in their attacks.

Town Hall 16 players are facing a new bug in Clash of Clans (Image via Supercell)

While the new update received a warm welcome from the community, it seems that since this update, some higher Town Hall players have fallen victim to a bug. Per the official post on April 20, 2024, Town Hall 16 players are either getting disconnected from the game mid-attack, or the attack replays are showing incorrect results.

Supercell addressed this issue in their official X post and said that they are currently investigating this rare Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error. However, the developer has seemingly mentioned a possible fix to this problem.

Per the official X post, using only one of the two Clan Castle Reinforcement slots for Siege Machine Donation will prevent this issue from occurring in most cases. Supercell has apologized for the inconvenience this Clash of Clans Town Hall 16 error has caused and thanked the community for their patience.

