Clip of Bugha answering his mother's question in Fortnite terms goes viral on social media

An old clip of Fortnite player and popular YouTuber Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, has been going viral on social media recently because of how the streamer talked to his mother while playing an in-game tournament. The esports player had been playing the event with two other teammates and apparently used inappropriate language during a tense fight.

On hearing Kyle swear, his mother came up to him and can be heard reprimanding him, saying:

"Do you ever hear me say... have I ever sworn before you before?"

The Fortnite professional, however, had a prompt comeback and counter-questioned his mother about the particularly tense situation that made him swear in the first place. Bugha said:

"Have you ever sat low ground and three kids on high triple sprayed you?"

Watch: Fortnite streamer Bugha's comeback to his mother reprimanding him for using expletives goes viral

yoxic @yoxics pic.twitter.com/NAiaQxNsji still can’t believe Bugha said this to his mom

Battle Royale games can be quite intense, especially when the stakes are high during tournaments. Bugha is known for his past record of winning a number of Fortnite tournaments, and the clip in question is also from one such event that he was playing on stream.

It appears that during a particularly tense situation, where he had to face off against three opponents while they were shooting at him from high ground, Bugha resorted to expressing his frustration at the game by using foul language. When his mother confronted him, he nonchalantly explained why he had used such language, much to the amusement of viewers.

Atypical @Atypiclul @yoxics “Have you ever sat lowground and had 3 kids on height spray at you”

Readers should note that the clip is quite old, but it has been gaining a lot of traction on social media in the last couple of days. On Twitter, the clip of the exchange with the player's mother was posted yesterday by Yoxic, known for tweets about gaming and streaming culture. The post captioned "still can’t believe Bugha said this to his mom" went viral, accruing over one million views in a day.

Fans of the gamer had several reactions to the clip too, with many joking about losing respect for him after listening to him talk back to his parents. A few even suggested he take a break:

Adon 🥷 @adonfv @yoxics No respect towards his mother at all. Bugha is no longer my Fortnite idol.

Others made fun of how much money he has made by winning Fortnite tournaments. Here are some more replies to the clip:

jay @jayfelloff @yoxics he won a mil he runs that house

Fortnite is still one of the more popular multiplayer games in recent years, especially considering Epic Games' constant updates to the gameplay, which keeps things fresh by rotating weapons and changing the map. Here's a deep dive into Chapter 4 Season 4 leaks as the release draws near.