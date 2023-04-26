"I have a level of drive and motivation that not all players possess" Threats discusses Fortnite career, teaming with Bugha and more (Exclusive)

Despite only being a competitor for a few years now, Aidan “Threats” Mong has really made a splash in the Fortnite scene. Beginning his career in 2019, he currently ranks among the game's top players in any competition he’s a part of. Most recently, he took first place alongside Kwanti at DreamHack San Diego 2023. A talented player with incredible motivation to be the best, Aidan boasts incredible skill at the game.

He was also the first esports player to be recruited by Manchester City Esports. We recently sat down with Threats to discuss his career so far, what makes him such a dominant player, and how he’s feeling about teaming up with one of the best to play Fortnite in the form of Bugha.

It could certainly be an interesting year in the FNCS with these two players working together.

Threats discusses his career, and what the future holds for him in Fortnite

Q. First, thanks for taking the time to chat with us! Would you mind introducing yourself to people who might not know who you are?

Threats: I'm Aidan or "Threats", a pro Fortnite player for Manchester City.

Q. You've had an incredible career in the world of Fortnite so far. Most recently, you took 1st at DreamHack San Diego. How was the competition for you - was there anyone you were dreading dealing with in-game?

Threats: The competition was pretty difficult in the beginning. We weren't doing well in the early heats. But in the finals, I feel as though we found our mojo.

Q. Some Fortnite players are recruited by major orgs around the world, but you've gone a different route. You're signed by Manchester City F.C., which is pretty awesome. Are you a fan of the football club? If so, do you have any favorite players?

Threats: I'm a huge fan, and I love going to games when I'm in Manchester. One of my favorite players is Kyle Walker, who I've played Fortnite with in the past. It was really fun, and hopefully, we can play again in the future!

Q. How did you come to be recruited by a football club like Manchester City? Do you think more sports teams ought to get into supporting esports?

Threats: The esports management reached out to me. More clubs should definitely get involved. It's a great way to engage with young fans!

Q. In addition to your recent win, you're also getting set to team up with Bugha in the FNCS. How does it feel to be playing alongside perhaps the biggest name in Fortnite?

Threats: Bugha is great to work with, and we’re really gelling as a team. Both of us perform well under pressure and are extremely motivated. So, we're a good duo.

Q. Is there any pressure there when you're playing together?

Threats: I don't feel any additional pressure - I'll just be playing how I play.

Q. How does it feel to have such a meteoric rise in Fortnite? What led you to pick up Fortnite as a competitive game?

Threats: I played with my friends like any other kid, but I began to realize I was a lot better than them. As it dawned on me what I was capable of, I worked harder and harder, which led me to where I am today.

Q. What do you think the secret sauce is to your success? What are you bringing to the table that other Fortnite players aren't?

Threats: I have a level of drive and motivation that not all players possess and also ice in my veins for high-pressure moments.

Q. You're also called one of the best aimers in the world in Fortnite. What advice do you have for players that are struggling with that?

Threats: I make sure that I aimtrain a minimum of an hour per day and have set routines. My advice for other players would be to schedule time to specifically practice aiming and work on the skill.

Q. Do you think you could take that sharpshooting skills to other shooters? Are any other games catching your eye that you might want to compete in?

Threats: Currently, I don't want to compete in any other game. But given my passion for hard work and level of dedication, I’m confident I can go to any other shooter and be very good at it.

Q. You aren't the only person to be a successful gamer in your family - your brother went to college thanks to League of Legends. Does your family support you and your sibling's gaming habits?

Threats: My family has always supported our gaming ventures. I started playing with my older brothers when I was five. They have been really helpful throughout this journey, especially my mom, who is always there for us.

Q. What would you say your chances are in the FNCS? Is this the year Threats and Bugha easily dominate the Fortnite scene?

Threats: As a duo, I think we're going to win FNCS Major II and break the point record. But the real prize is the FNCS Global Championship in Copenhagen.

Aidan “Threats” is currently playing for Manchester City Esports and teaming with one of the greatest Fortnite players of all time, Bugha, in this year’s FNCS. You can find his content on Twitch and YouTube. You can also catch his social media posts on Twitter.

