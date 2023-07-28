Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 Leaks: New POI, Vehicles, Vampires, and more

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 just under a month away, leaks have started to appear online. Although they do not provide an exact picture of what to expect next season, there are a few conclusions that can be drawn based on speculation. That being said, without a clear indication as to what the theme or storyline will be like, all of this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

There will be new Landmark and/or Named Locations that will resemble Radio Towers. A new version of the Highcard Boss will spawn on the island alongside a Vampire Boss. Llamas and Raptors will seemingly be vaulted and there's a chance that a new biome will appear on the island. Lastly, armored cars are also supposedly being worked on for the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 seemingly has a lot planned in store

As per the leaks discovered thus far, Epic Games has a lot in store for the community next season. The first major change that's in store is the map. According to information found in the files, new Radio Tower Landmarks or Named Locations will be present on the island. Akin to IO Outposts from past season, these may be used as forward bases or scouting bases.

While many speculate that these will be used by the Imagined Order, the faction is yet to reappear in-game after being defeated towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2. By the looks of it, these Radio Towers will only play host to Highcard NPC Bosses. Players will be able to engage him and his lackeys in combat to earn the Vault Keycard.

FortTory - Fortnite leaks & news @FortTory Fortnite is working on a new 'VampireBoss'.

- LagerEventData_VampireBoss



My best guess would be for next Season / Halloween!

In addition to the Highcard NPC Boss, a new Vampire NPC Boss will also be added in next season. With Chapter 4 Season 4 falling during the month of Fortnitemares 2023, this leak fits into place well enough. However, fans are not convinced that this will be enough to keep them entertained. Given how poorly orchestrated Fortnitemares 2022 was, the community is not expecting much.

Next up, Llamas and Raptors are potentially getting vaulted. Given that Llamas have been in-game since time immemorial and Raptors were added to spruce up the Jungle Biome, this makes no sense. Even leakers/data-miners are not sure what this means or why Epic Games could be doing it.

Wenso @Wensoing



There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"



(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)



#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/QygGaIQ5O7 Epic is working on new Armored Cars for next season!There will also be special NPCs which will drive around in them codenamed "ArmoredCarGoons"(via me & @Loolo_WRLD)

Moving on, there's a chance of a Desert Biome appearing on the island. Given that assets for the same were leaked during Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2, there's a chance it will be implemented next season. Lastly, Armored Vehicles that have been in development are likely getting added in next season as well.

With all that being said, with less than a month left for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 to begin, a clearer picture should start emerging soon. Although the current season hasn't been the best according to fans and the community at large, Epic Games can still salvage the situation, and win hearts and minds next season.