Fortnite: How to hunt Raptors with the Sharp Tooth Shotgun

Raptors first appeared on the island during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Seeing these apex predators roaming about freely was rather terrifying. Even those taking shelter within building were not safe as Raptors could open doors. Fast forward to Chapter 4 Season 3 they are just as fierce as ever. While they can be tamed, those that are not tend to attack players on sight.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" challenge for Week 8 in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, players have to hunt Raptors using the Sharp Tooth Shotgun. Given that this task is purely combat oriented, those who manage to complete it will be well rewarded. Rather than receiving experience points, upon completion of the challenge, a Level-Up Token will be rewarded.

Step-by-step guide on how to hunt Raptors with the Sharp Tooth Shotgun in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in the Jungle Biome, find a Sharp Tooth Shotgun, and lastly, eliminate Raptors.

1) Land in a safe location with the Jungle Biome

Land at inconspicuous locations to avoid early-game gun fights (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is land in a safe location either on the edge of the Jungle Biome or at a Landmark. Depending on the route of the Battle Bus in the given match, one may be more beneficial than the other. To improve the odds of surviving, try to land as soon as possible and secure any weapon to fend off would-be attackers.

2) Try to find the best rarity of the Sharp Tooth Shotgun

The Sharp Tooth Shotgun is deadly at close-range (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once the coast is clear, look for a Sharp Tooth Shotgun. They are considered to be a new variant of the "OG" Pump Shotgun given the stats of the weapon. Since they can be found in all basic rarities, coming across one will not be too difficult. However, try to find one that is of the highest rarity as it will inflict more damage per shot. However, if one of higher rarity can not be found, it's best not to waste time and move on to the next step of the challenge.

3) Use Audio Visualization to find Raptors and eliminate them

Keep an eye for sudden movement (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Using the Audio Visualization option, keep your eyes and ears open for movement in the undergrowth. Raptors are sneaky and tend to attack without warning. Once you have spotted one, get in as close as possible, aim down sight and try to inflict a headshot. This will inflict the most amount of damage and make it easier to hunt the creature. You will need to hunt a total of three to complete the challenge.