Fortnite update v25.11 patch notes: Elder Scrolls Online collaboration, Sharp Tooth Shotgun, Explosive Repeater Rifle, and more

Although the highlight of the Fortnite update v25.11 is the Summer Escape Event, it will not be going live until the first week of July, 2023. That being said, the supporting content that's being added in during this update takes the spotlight as of now. According to leakers/data-miners, there will be a collaboration with Elder Scrolls Online, a new explosive weapon will be added to the game, and Slap Juice is getting an upgrade.

New Outfits are being added as well and the community has the first glimpses of the alleged Crew Pack for July 2023. However, amidst all this celebration, Epic Games removed the Heavy Sniper Rifle from the loot pool. Despite it being a tough weapon to master, the community is not too happy about it's removal. Hopefully, the new Reality Augments being added in will be enough to compensate.

Fortnite update v25.11 patch notes: New content, changes, and leaks

1) Elder Scrolls Online collaboration

Given that Epic Games has collaborated with Bethesda in the past to bring as part of Doom to Fortnite, seeing a collaboration with Elder Scrolls Online comes as no surprise. Although one might argue that this collaboration has been long overdue, given the jungle biome that exists on the island, this is the perfect time for this crossover.

According to leakers/data-miners, the cosmetic set will contain an Outfit, Back Bling, Pickaxe, and Wrap. At the moment, there's no telling when the collaboration will go live, but the cosmetics will definitely be in the Item Shop once it occurs.

2) Sharp Tooth Shotgun and Explosive Repeater Rifle

- Released Explosive Repeater Rifle Loot Pool Changes:- Vaulted Heavy Sniper- Released Explosive Repeater Rifle https://t.co/Z9xKtyQO5I

Two new weapons have been added to the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 loot pool. The first weapon on the list is called the Sharp Tooth Shotgun. According to veteran leaker/data-miner HYPEX, this weapon will function similarly to the OG Pump Shotgun, but with a few differences. Rather than being a close-range weapon per se, it will allow players to wage warfare at a considerable distance.

The second weapon, Explosive Repeater Rifle does exactly what the name suggests. With five bullets in the magazine, players with good aim will be able to take down opponents at mid-range with ease. However, the low rate-of-fire will have to be kept in mind while engaging targets that may have automatic weapons.

On a side note, it would seem that the Heavy Sniper Rifle will be vaulted once downtime ends for the Fortnite update v25.11. However, with Heavy ammo still being present in-game, it's very likely that the Explosive Repeater Rifle will make use of it.

3) New Reality Augments

A total of six new Reality Augments will be added to Fortnite following the update v25.11. They encompass different aspects of gameplay that provide tactical bonuses in combat as well as mobility perks. Here's the complete list:

Shrub Mud: Become covered in Mud when in Big Bushes, Leaf Piles, and Tall Grass

Become covered in Mud when in Big Bushes, Leaf Piles, and Tall Grass Heavy Headshots: Weapons using Heavy ammo have increased headshot damage

Weapons using Heavy ammo have increased headshot damage Heavy Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain Heavy ammo and gain additional Heavy ammo when opening containers

Instantly gain Heavy ammo and gain additional Heavy ammo when opening containers Thermal Mud: Gain thermal vision while covered in Mud

Gain thermal vision while covered in Mud Splash Party: Receive Slap Splashes

Receive Slap Splashes Roaming Redeploy: Gain Glider Redeploy whenever you gain immunity to fall damage, such as exiting Vines, Rails, Ziplines, or when using Hop Plants

4) Opal, Chaos Explorer, and Razor Rae Outfits (Summer Skins)

Thanks to leakers/data-miners, we now have our first look at upcoming Outfits for the Summer Escape event, 2023. Opal, Razor Rae, and Chaos Explorer will be available in the Item Shop soon as normal cosmetic bundles. Court Queen Krisa, on the other hand, will be a real-money bundle and will grant users V-Bucks upon completing in-game challenges. Lastly, Breezeabelle will likely be the Fortnite Crew Outfit for July 2023.

5) Slap Splash

After Slap Juice becoming such a success in Fortnite Chapter 4, Epic Games is now releasing a new version of the item called Slap Splash. In theory, this will function similarly to Chug Splash and affect everyone within a small radius when used. It'll be interesting to see if this item catches on or if players prefer to use Slap Juice for themselves.

