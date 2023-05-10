Fortnite community narrows down on the best Reality Augment in Chapter 4 Season 2

Reality Augments were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, and they changed everything about the game. They allow players to select certain perks/buffs to enhance their playstyle. In many ways, Reality Augments have allowed players to focus on class-builds as well. Mobility-based Reality Augments can be used for run-and-gun tactics, while utility based ones can be used to provide support to fellow teammates.

Nevertheless, when it comes to narrowing down on the best one in-game, the community has unanimously decided to vote for a mobility-based Reality Augment. The one being talked about is none other than Aerialist. When obtained, it allows players to re-deploy their Glider anytime they need to. This allows them to rotate with ease and jump off of high-ground without having to worry about sustaining fall damage. However, Epic Games has somewhat nerfed the Reality Augment.

Despite nerfing the Aerialist Reality Augment, the Fortnite community still considers it to be the best

Omar @nobitaszn I speak for all the Fortnite community when I say that this is the best augment in the game. I speak for all the Fortnite community when I say that this is the best augment in the game. https://t.co/RaDwpsqwDm

Although Aerialist has been nerfed after Epic Games added a delay of 0.5 seconds to it, the Reality Augment still stands tall. While it will take a while longer for players to re-deploy their Gliders, in the grand of things, it's inconsequential at best. That said, Here's what a few community members have to say about the Aerialist Reality Augment:

Sidus @Sidus_Lpz @nobitaszn I always play arealist with Medium AMP and Steady hands and this is just sick @nobitaszn I always play arealist with Medium AMP and Steady hands and this is just sick

Snickerdoodle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CL2267200775



I happily reroll my augments for hundreds just to get it @nobitaszn Honestly, it’s a much better decision having them as an augment than an item again, means infinite amount and you don’t need to sacrifice any items.I happily reroll my augments for hundreds just to get it @nobitaszn Honestly, it’s a much better decision having them as an augment than an item again, means infinite amount and you don’t need to sacrifice any items.I happily reroll my augments for hundreds just to get it

SusBoi @susboimadeit @nobitaszn Straight up, they’ve needed this for the longest time. @nobitaszn Straight up, they’ve needed this for the longest time.

Matt @abzu235 @nobitaszn I'm being fr when I say that I only got it like two times this season @nobitaszn I'm being fr when I say that I only got it like two times this season

Ari Gold @fujiboymp4 @nobitaszn The homies go for broke trying to get this perk @nobitaszn The homies go for broke trying to get this perk

RAC @Racreational



The patch nerfed it alot 🥲 @nobitaszn Was*The patch nerfed it alot 🥲 @nobitaszn Was* The patch nerfed it alot 🥲

As seen from the comments, despite the nerf, the Fortnite community will go out of their way to obtain Aerialist in every match. Even if this means re-rolling Reality Augments until all their gold bars have been exhausted. While this seems economically unwise, since gold bars can be farmed with relative ease, it's not a major loss. Considering how useful Aerialist is, the cost to obtain it can be justified.

That being said, there is another Reality Augment that is gunning for the first place as well. It was added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, but has only become popular this season. The Reality Augment in question is none other than Sniper Surplus.

Why is the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment rising in popularity in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?

Although having the ability to rotate and glide to safety anytime and anywhere is beyond useful, being able to fire two rounds from a Heavy Sniper Rifle is priceless. Without the need to reload after every shot, players can, in theory, take out two opponents in quick succession if their aim is true.

This comes in clutch when facing off against opponents when being outnumbered or pinned down. Nevertheless, given that mastering the Heavy Sniper Rifle is not an easy thing to do, not everyone selects the Reality Augment in-game. That being said, here's what some Fortnite community have to say about it:

AppleKhi @AppleKhi57 @nobitaszn I respect your opinion a ton cuz glider redeploy is always a gift from god but I personally love sniper surplus cuz if you miss you instantly have another chance to pop someone's skull @nobitaszn I respect your opinion a ton cuz glider redeploy is always a gift from god but I personally love sniper surplus cuz if you miss you instantly have another chance to pop someone's skull

Terminatgor @Terminatgor203 @nobitaszn I love the sniper upgrade. It makes snipers op @nobitaszn I love the sniper upgrade. It makes snipers op

Nicholas @NicholasOstapo1 @nobitaszn I gotta choose sniper surplus as my personal favorite @nobitaszn I gotta choose sniper surplus as my personal favorite

Ares Topher Léon @topherleonmusic @nobitaszn i do be loving me some aerialist but the sniper surplus thooooo @nobitaszn i do be loving me some aerialist but the sniper surplus thooooo

luqi @luqizilla @nobitaszn I wouldn't say it's the best per se, as I love the double-bullet Sniper Rifle. But I know it's a happy game whenever I get this one + a katana. @nobitaszn I wouldn't say it's the best per se, as I love the double-bullet Sniper Rifle. But I know it's a happy game whenever I get this one + a katana.

Maybe if using the Heavy Sniper Rifle was easier, more players would select the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment. However, as things stand, Aerialist is more useful as it can be used by everyone, even beginners and those just learning to play the game. Nevertheless, for those who eventually get good with long-range weapons, they will indefinitely choose the Sniper Surplus if and when they get the option during the match.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes