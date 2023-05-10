Fortnite community narrows down on the best Reality Augment in Chapter 4 Season 2

Reality Augments were introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, and they changed everything about the game. They allow players to select certain perks/buffs to enhance their playstyle. In many ways, Reality Augments have allowed players to focus on class-builds as well. Mobility-based Reality Augments can be used for run-and-gun tactics, while utility based ones can be used to provide support to fellow teammates.
Nevertheless, when it comes to narrowing down on the best one in-game, the community has unanimously decided to vote for a mobility-based Reality Augment. The one being talked about is none other than Aerialist. When obtained, it allows players to re-deploy their Glider anytime they need to. This allows them to rotate with ease and jump off of high-ground without having to worry about sustaining fall damage. However, Epic Games has somewhat nerfed the Reality Augment.
Despite nerfing the Aerialist Reality Augment, the Fortnite community still considers it to be the best
Although Aerialist has been nerfed after Epic Games added a delay of 0.5 seconds to it, the Reality Augment still stands tall. While it will take a while longer for players to re-deploy their Gliders, in the grand of things, it's inconsequential at best. That said, Here's what a few community members have to say about the Aerialist Reality Augment:
As seen from the comments, despite the nerf, the Fortnite community will go out of their way to obtain Aerialist in every match. Even if this means re-rolling Reality Augments until all their gold bars have been exhausted. While this seems economically unwise, since gold bars can be farmed with relative ease, it's not a major loss. Considering how useful Aerialist is, the cost to obtain it can be justified.
That being said, there is another Reality Augment that is gunning for the first place as well. It was added to Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 1, but has only become popular this season. The Reality Augment in question is none other than Sniper Surplus.
Why is the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment rising in popularity in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2?
Although having the ability to rotate and glide to safety anytime and anywhere is beyond useful, being able to fire two rounds from a Heavy Sniper Rifle is priceless. Without the need to reload after every shot, players can, in theory, take out two opponents in quick succession if their aim is true.
This comes in clutch when facing off against opponents when being outnumbered or pinned down. Nevertheless, given that mastering the Heavy Sniper Rifle is not an easy thing to do, not everyone selects the Reality Augment in-game. That being said, here's what some Fortnite community have to say about it:
Maybe if using the Heavy Sniper Rifle was easier, more players would select the Sniper Surplus Reality Augment. However, as things stand, Aerialist is more useful as it can be used by everyone, even beginners and those just learning to play the game. Nevertheless, for those who eventually get good with long-range weapons, they will indefinitely choose the Sniper Surplus if and when they get the option during the match.
