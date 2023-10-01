Clip of Chinese streamer reportedly finding a dead body on livestream goes viral on social media

A clip from a Chinese streamer has accrued quite a lot of traction on social media after the content creator reportedly found a dead body while filming in what appears to be an abandoned morgue. While not much is known about the streamer, he can be seen opening the doors of a rundown morgue until accidentally coming across a body.

The discovery prompted the live streamer to swiftly run away screaming. The clip has been going viral on X (formerly Twitter), with many netizens comparing it to the infamous Logan Paul incident, where the YouTuber had filmed dead bodies for content some years ago.

"Did the Logan Paul": Social media reacts as Chinese streamer allegedly finds dead body while streaming from an abandoned morgue

Content creators are not exactly averse to controversy, and IRL streamers have been known to go viral for capturing some problematic things on camera. Real-life streaming allows vloggers to broadcast their travels and experiences with fans in real-time with no filter.

Urban explorers who try to enter abandoned buildings for content have also seen some success. It appears the Chinese streamer was going for a spooky vibe by live-streaming from inside an abandoned medical facility. While opening a door of what looked to be a morgue, he reportedly encounters a body and screams in surprise.

The clip of the incident has spread across social media, with the Western streaming community immediately connecting the event to the Logan Paul incident from 2018. One X user posted the clip with the following caption:

"A Chinese live streamer did the Logan Paul and is going viral for it."

For those who need a refresher, the elder Paul brother had traveled to Japan and was in the infamous Aokigahara forest when he captured an apparent suicide victim's body. The case created massive backlash worldwide. The recent clip from the Chinese streamer finding a body in the morgue has people drawing parallels.

Some have questioned the authenticity of the video. Here are some general reactions to the clip from X.

As mentioned before, IRL streaming has the potential to capture really absurd moments on stream and is one of the allures of the medium.