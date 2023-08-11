"Clout is a f**king disease" - xQc and Adin Ross provide their take on Lil Tay revealing that she has not passed away

Prominent Kick streamers Felix "xQc" and Adin Ross have shared their thoughts on the situation surrounding Tay Tian, popularly known as "Lil Tay." For those unaware, on August 9, 2023, reports went viral, claiming that the 14-year-old internet influencer and her brother had passed away. However, the next day, Lil Tay released a public statement revealing that they are safe and well.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It's been a very traumatizing 24 hours."

xQc believed that the situation was "very difficult," because people wouldn't be aware of what was going on behind the scenes. After hearing Adin Ross mention Lil Tay was involved in a court case, the French-Canadian content creator remarked:

"Oh, clout is a f**king disease, I'll take that much. That s**t is a f**king... it's brain rot! It's a modern black mold in your head."

"Clout is one of the most dangerous drugs in the world" - xQc and Adin Ross comment on the Lil Tay situation

DramaAlert @DramaAlert



"My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong." pic.twitter.com/H0RPfNk4ZN Lil Tay is ALIVE and claims she was hacked, TMZ reached out and got a statement from her."My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong." twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

During a recent Kick livestream, Adin Ross brought up the Lil Tay situation and asked his audience if they were aware of it. He was astounded by those who spread lies about a 14-year-old's death for attention on the internet.

In response, xQc said:

"Well, I think their situation is very, very difficult. I think there are a lot of components people don't know about. Right? Because it could be some of their family members lying. You don't know."

Adin Ross then claimed that Lil Tay was involved in a legal battle. At this point, xQc referred to clout as a "disease," to which the Florida native replied:

"It's a drug. I think clout is one of the most dangerous drugs in the world. It gets people killed. It gets you caught up in situations."

The 22-year-old commented on popular internet personalities who flaunt their fame in real life:

You know how many times I've seen someone say like, 'Man, you know who the f**k I am?! You know who the f**k I am, bro?! Like, they think, its because of the internet, you now what I'm saying? They have a following on the internet, that in real life; guess what, bro, at the end of the day, nobody gives a f**k! That's the truth. Chat, at the end of the day, nobody gives a f**k, bro."

The Kick ambassador added that everyone has their own life to live, and no one is superior. He said:

"You have your own life. I have my own life. Everyone in this car, own lives. Nobody gives a f**k. At the end of the day, no man is higher than anybody. You're the same as me. I'm the same as anybody."

In addition to xQc and Adin Ross, Rumble streamer Bryan "RiceGum" has also commented on the Lil Tay situation. He claimed that the TikTok star wanted to connect with him a month before her family announced her death.