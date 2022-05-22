COD Mobile to bring back Legendary Ghost in Season 5

COD Mobile Season 5 is just a few days away from launch, and new leaks are dropping every day that confirm most of the upcoming content for the game next season.

Players can expect a banger of a new season with new maps, weapons, and a lot more. Furthermore, Stage 3 of the World Championships is also expected to begin next season, even though an official announcement is yet to be made.

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs introduced a ton of new elements that players have so far appreciated in the game.

There is also a lot more to come now, and with the ranked reset next season, the grind will get tougher but will come with multiple rewards. Furthermore, new leaks suggest the return of a fan-favorite legendary operator skin next season.

Redux draws have been quite popular recently. The mythic Fennec returned this season, and an old legendary operator is also expected to return in the upcoming Season 5.

Legendary Ghost to return to COD Mobile in Season 5 in a redux draw

Redux draws refer to those lucky draws released in the past but have been brought back into the game due to popular demand.

After the mythic blueprints became regular, multiple players regretted not purchasing the mythic Fennec. It has finally been brought back to the game, and players who previously missed the opportunity can now buy it.

Similarly, leaks suggest that the Legendary Ghost operator skin is returning to the game next season. The Legendary Ghost skin was first released ten months ago with the Shorty legendary blueprint.

Players will now have another opportunity to purchase the skin along with the other items in the draw. Players who have already tried their luck before in the same draw ten months ago will only be able to purchase the remaining cosmetic items and have a limited number of pulls.

The best part about this operator skin is the legendary K9 Unit that comes with it. Players will also have Riley, Ghost's most faithful dog, beside him in the lobby and match menus.

Although Shorty has not been a meta weapon for a long time, players can still acquire the secondary weapon as it still deals a ton of damage in close-range gunfights. It is best to finish off enemies who are low on health.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar