COD Mobile to cross $1 billion in consumer spending in 2021

On October 1, 2019, Activision launched the mobile version (COD Mobile) of its successful title, Call of Duty. Developed on the Unity Engine by Timi Studios, the free-to-play shooter was an instant success. The game received positive reviews from both critics and fans.

It reached 100 million downloads in its first week, outperforming rivals such as PUBG Mobile and Fortnite. It was also crowned the 'Best Mobile Game of 2019' by the Game Awards.

In the latest development, Activision published financial results for its second quarter. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $2.3 billion, up from $1.93 billion for the second quarter of 2020.

COD Mobile net bookings (revenue) grew double-digits year-over-year thanks to the western region and the recent launch of the game in China. The game is on track to surpass $1 billion in player spending this year.

COD Mobile's notable milestones

The game crossed 150 million downloads in its first month. Getting to 250 million downloads took a mere 265 days, while getting to 500 million downloads took 19 months.

The game generated around $480 million in its first year. However, the major push came with the game's release in China. With nearly 70 million pre-registrations before launch, it debuted as the No. 1 game on the App store. It also made $14.1 million in its first week in China.

Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2021

Activision, in association with Sony, is also organizing COD Mobile World Championship 2021. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $2 million.

The regional finals of the Championship will begin soon. In the SA/ME region, five out of eight qualified teams are Indian.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship Stage 4/Regional Finals

1. @TeamVitality 🇮🇳

2. Team Insidious 🇮🇳

3. Godlike🇮🇳

4. TrueRippers Esports🇮🇳

5. Revenant Esports🇮🇳

6. 3rB Squad Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦

7. Unbroken Esports🇸🇦

8 Undefeated🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/630qQk3cqO — Gametube (@GametubeI) August 2, 2021

The previous edition of the game (WC finals) was canceled due to the COVID-19, and the prize money was split equally by the seven regional champions.

