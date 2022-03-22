COD Mobile devs confirm the end of Undead Siege mode 

COD Mobile devs have finally spoken about the Undead Siege mode, and things are not looking good for the only zombie mode in the mobile title. It has been almost two seasons since the Undead Siege mode has remained untouched.

No rewards were added to the mode, and the free Battle Pass stopped at tier 80. Players can still collect Aether Crystal weapon skins from the mode, but that's about it for the AI-based game mode.

The developers have now spoken about the mode, and it seems like it will be removed from the game in the near future. They also explained why the mode will be discontinued, and most of it has to do with the drop in engagement by the community.

The developers have also addressed the situation with the classic COD Mobile Zombie mode, which has not returned to the game since 2019.

Undead Siege to be discontinued in COD Mobile but not in Season 3

In the latest community post by the developers, it was announced that the Undead Siege would be available in Season 3, but it might be the last season where players will be able to play the mode. They are also changing the mode from being an independent section to a featured event for Season 3.

For now, in the upcoming Season 3 release, Undead Siege will be removed from the featured mode area and be placed into events. It will still be accessible for quite some time, at least for a full season, while we decide how to rotate it out.

Activision feels that the amount of effort that is being put into the Undead Siege is better directed elsewhere. A dwindling rate of engagement from the community also catalyzed the decision from the developers to discontinue the mode.

Furthermore, the developers also addressed the situation with the classic Zombie mode, which was initially in the game back in 2019 and is only available on the CN server currently.

Leakers On Duty @LeakersOnDuty Original zombies will not be coming back Original zombies will not be coming back https://t.co/ewyvqx7gUo

Similar to Undead Siege, Activision feels that the classic Zombies mode did not receive the expected amount of appreciation when it was initially released. Even if it is revamped and brought back, the developers feel that the interest will once again dwindle, similar to Undead Siege. They have confirmed that the classic Zombies mode will never return back to COD Mobile.

As it stands, Season 3 is the last time players will be playing the Zombies mode in the game, and it's also the last opportunity to grind Aether Crystal camos.

