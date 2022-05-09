COD Mobile India Challenge returns with 60 Lakh prize pool in collaboration with NODWIN Gaming

Activision has announced the COD Mobile India Challenge, which will take place in June 2022. This tournament is one of the largest in India and will see a massive prize pool of 60 Lakhs rupees.

Teams all over the country are expected to participate in the showdown, which will take place in two large segments: Battle Royale and Multiplayer.

This year, the Call of Duty Mobile India Challenge returns for a second edition with a much higher prize pool.

Last year, Team Mayhem made its mark by coming first, followed by Godlike Esports, Reckoning Esports, and Force 1 Esports in the second and third positions. Expect to see a star-studded pro team roster in the 2022 edition.

Read on to find out how to register and join other potential teams in India's biggest COD Mobile tournament.

How to register for COD Mobile India Challenge 2022 and tournament dates

The COD Mobile India Challenge will take place in two segments: Battle Royale and Multiplayer. Teams can participate in either one or both modes, and they will have to play qualifiers for the same.

Each team will have to play two qualifiers for Battle Royale and Multiplayer. A total of 256 teams will battle it out in the first qualifier, and the top 8 teams from each qualifier will move on to the finals.

For Multiplayer, the total number of teams in the first qualifier will remain the same, but only the top four teams from each qualifier will move on to the finals.

Below are the dates for both Battle Royale and Multiplayer tournaments in COD Mobile India Challenge:

Battle Royale

Qualifier one: May 17 to 22

Qualifier two: May 24 to 29

Grand Finals: June 4 and 5

Multiplayer

Qualifier one: June 7 to 12

Qualifier two: June 14 to 19

Grand Finals: June 25 and 26

To register for both modes, players can visit the Nodwin Gaming website and register their teams for a place. A total of six players for multiplayer and five for Battle Royale, including a substitute, are allowed.

Akshat Rathee, the MD and Founder of Nodwin Gaming, gave an insight into the upcoming tournament and how it will impact the esports scene in India:

"We received a massive reception at the very first edition and we are up for the next one, which is bigger and better in every aspect. Our friends at Activision Blizzard have lent immense support to cultivate the Call of Duty: Mobile competitive esports scene in India, and we’re proud to say that we have some of the best squads in the world right now."

He added:

"The Call of Duty: Mobile India Challenge will give local players the platform to showcase and refine their skills on the national stage as they compete against the nation’s best."

COD Mobile India Challenge is one of Activision's locally conducted regional tournaments. Also, keep an eye out for the global World Championship 2022, which will begin its second Stage on May 12, 2022.

