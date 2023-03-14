COD Mobile leaks: Let’s Rock n Roll Mimin Spills, Dark Gunman Returns, and more to start this week

COD Mobile’s Season 2 has been up and running for a few weeks now. If the Rock n Roll theme music has been adrenaline-pumping enough, there’s more good news for you. Season 2 is set to continue its momentum and come up with some mega events this week.

Developers have decided to ramp up season 2 with some exciting lucky draws and BP events. All you need to do is spend your hard-earned CPs and BPs in the upcoming special events to get hold of exclusive rewards.

COD Mobile Season 2: All you need to know about Rock n Roll Mimin Spill event

PlayCODNews @PlayCODNews This week in COD Mobile This week in COD Mobile 🔥 https://t.co/j4nlOx2N7P

A specific date for the Rock n Roll Mimin Spill event has not yet been confirmed. All we know so far is that it will be out this week. So, pull up your socks because you are about to witness numerous exciting events dubbed the Golden March Week.

As per the latest leaks, here are the events and lucky boxes that are coming up:

The Dark Gunman returns

Once again, the famous gunman will appear with exclusive gunman-themed skins and more. Take part in the Gunman Mythic draw by spending a total of 10,750 CP.

Death Warlord Lucky box

This lucky box includes special weapons and added cool-looking skins.

Yardbird crate

Win exciting character skins by unlocking this crate.

Rockin the Block Draw

Take part in this lucky draw to win many Rock n Roll themed items. The draw is expected to arrive on March 17, but the date is tentative.

So, it’s high time you start accumulating your CPs and BPs for these mega Rock n Roll themed events in Call of Duty Mobile Season 2, and grab exciting character skins, exclusive guns, and more to assert your presence.

COD Mobile is not going anywhere

Recent rumors from Microsoft suggested that developers were planning to phase out COD Mobile with the eventual arrival of Warzone. That’s not true, however, as there are plans to add more content to Call of Duty Mobile alongside Warzone.

Developers reassured fans that COD Mobile is not going anywhere and even labeled them as some of the best battle royale fans. As such, a robust road map for the same also lies ahead.

