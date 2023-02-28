5 best drop locations to rank up fast in COD Mobile Blackout (March 2023)

COD Mobile is one of the most popular battle-royale titles for mobile devices. While the Islolated map is the most popular among the other battle royale arenas, the Blackout map is the one ideal for newcomers to rank up faster.

The topography of the Blackout map is vastly different than that of Isolated. Looting spots in Blackout are sparse and located far apart from one another. As a result, the map features more short-ranged gunfights in tight corridors, roads, and other spaces.

Yet, the area between the landing spots is separated by vast swathes of barren landscape. If you are clever enough, you can avoid a lot of conflict in the initial stages and head straight into the end-game laden with top quality gear.

So, if you are new to COD Mobile and would like to be the ultimate survivor, then this article might help you:

5 best landing spots to dominate COD Mobile Blackout

1) Ghost Town

Nobody cares to visit the isolated and desolate Ghost Town (Image via Activision)

Ghost Town is located on the southern-most edge of the Blackout map in COD Mobile. The entire town is surrounded by a desert, and will appear distinct on the map due to its relative isolation compared to all other towns and landing spots on the map.

Due to its peculiar location, Ghost Town is generally avoided by the crowd. If you scan the area well enough and finish off any other squad or enemy who decides to venture too far into the edge of the map, you’ll definitely come out of the place with powerful assault rifles, LMGs, and snipers.

However, if you land in Ghost Town, then be prepared to take a perilous track back into the circle. Also, you have to loot quickly and be on the move as soon as the Terminal is ready. Once you make it into the corresponding circle, you’ll end up straight into the end-game.

2) Array

Array enjoys a strategic locational advantage in COD Mobile’s Blackout map (Image via Activision)

Array is a huge Satellite Station located pretty much at the center of the Blackout map in COD Mobile. It enjoys a strategic location, and almost always stays inside the first couple of circles of a match, if not all.

There are a couple of places in Array that regularly spawn top-quality snipers and assault rifles. The first one being the large central satellite, and the other being the largest bunker in the location.

High-quality loot is guaranteed over here. However, landing in Array leaves you with two options for the remainder of the game. You can either stay and camp to kill any incoming unsuspecting enemies, or you can move elsewhere to consolidate your position further inside the circle.

Landing in Array leaves you with plenty of leeway for the rest of the game, as the situation is under control on most occasions since you don’t have to rush to make it inside the blue circle.

3) Lighthouse

The Lighthouse is a moderately popular landing spot (Image via Activision)

If you decide to land in Lighthouse, then be prepared to ward off some competition, as it is often visited by other players. Landing in the tall lighthouse itself will grant you high-quality gear. Premium quality SMGs and marksman rifles regularly spawn over at the Lighthouse.

Keep in mind that it is located in the far south-western corner of the map, so you’d have to loot fast and move on to the next circle. However, unlike Ghost Town, Lighthouse is well connected to the rest of the map through the waterways, and plenty of boats of all sizes spawn in and around the area.

4) Construction Site

The Construction is probably the most popular landing spot in this list (Image via Activision)

The Construction Site is located on the north-eastern side of the Blackout map in COD Mobile. It is a high-risk, high-reward location that spawns premium quality loot such as LMGs, assault rifles, and snipers.

It is also one of the most popular landing spots, so you will have to be quick and prepared to fight off other players. However, if you can survive the initial rush and come out on top, you can have a significant advantage over others with your top-quality gear.

5) Firing Range

Drop at Firing range if you are comfortable at close range combat (Image via Activision)

Firing Range is located in the center of the Blackout map in COD Mobile. It is a small and enclosed area, making it a hotbed for close-quarter combat. If you can handle these types of battles, then you can come out on top and claim top-quality loot such as SMGs, assault rifles, and tactical rifles.

Firing Range is also well connected to other areas of the map, with multiple routes. However, due to its somewhat moderate popularity, you will have to be prepared to fight off other players who are also looking to land at Firing Range.

This sums up our recommended list of the safest and best landing spots on the Blackout map of COD Mobile.

Call of Duty Mobile’s Season 2 has begun, and it is filled with exciting events where you can win cool weapon skins, player outfits, vehicle skins, and much more.

