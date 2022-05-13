COD Mobile to release new Tactical grenade that allows players to see through walls

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs still has a long way to go, and is currently heating up with Tournaments and events. However, the test servers for both Global and Garena are online, and there is a lot of content that players can review which will be added in the upcoming seasons.

There are new weapons, new UI changes to multiplayer and Battle Players, leaks for new legendary operators, mythic blueprints, and more to explore. Furthermore, there is a new Tactical grenade on the way which might be the most broken equipment for a few Multiplayer modes.

CoD Mobile Intel @codmINTEL New Tactical Grenade - Echo Grenade in Test Server. New Tactical Grenade - Echo Grenade in Test Server. https://t.co/q3cgF80deB

UAVs and other recon equipment in COD Mobile are some of the most important items for players who like to play for streaks or generally play stealthy. The new tactical grenade coming to the game in Season 5 might be the best friend for such players.

Upcoming Echo Grenade in COD Mobile will help players see through walls

New leaks are out that showcase the new upcoming tactical grenade that could be the best recon option for players who play stealthy. The Echo Grenade was discovered on the test server and is a whole new generation of tactical equipment.

With this new grenade, players can spot exact enemy locations inside a building. All the enemy positions will be visible for a few seconds through the walls or any obstacles that the enemies might be taking cover from.

The Echo Grenade uses sound waves to detect enemy locations and reveals them through walls. It is exactly like the Dragonfire scorestreak, which pros often use in tournaments to reveal enemy positions.

The Echo Grenade seems to be an original COD Mobile item, as there is no history of a similar recon item in the past Call of Duty titles. There are many tactical advantages to using this grenade, and players who play Search and Destroy will have to start using the trophy system if they do not want to give away their holding positions.

It can also be well used to retake a bomb site after it has been planted. Simply toss the grenade and take a good look at all the enemy positions before pushing it into the site.

The Echo Grenade is expected to be released in COD Mobile Season 5. There are a couple of weeks left in the current season before the update for the upcoming season drops in the game.

