×
Create
Notifications

COD Mobile to release new Tactical grenade that allows players to see through walls

COD Mobile is all set to launch new tactical equipment that will allow players to see through walls (Image via Activision)
COD Mobile is all set to launch new tactical equipment that will allow players to see through walls (Image via Activision)
Avhinandan Chakraborty
Avhinandan Chakraborty
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 13, 2022 03:43 PM IST
News

COD Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs still has a long way to go, and is currently heating up with Tournaments and events. However, the test servers for both Global and Garena are online, and there is a lot of content that players can review which will be added in the upcoming seasons.

There are new weapons, new UI changes to multiplayer and Battle Players, leaks for new legendary operators, mythic blueprints, and more to explore. Furthermore, there is a new Tactical grenade on the way which might be the most broken equipment for a few Multiplayer modes.

New Tactical Grenade - Echo Grenade in Test Server. https://t.co/q3cgF80deB

UAVs and other recon equipment in COD Mobile are some of the most important items for players who like to play for streaks or generally play stealthy. The new tactical grenade coming to the game in Season 5 might be the best friend for such players.

Upcoming Echo Grenade in COD Mobile will help players see through walls

New leaks are out that showcase the new upcoming tactical grenade that could be the best recon option for players who play stealthy. The Echo Grenade was discovered on the test server and is a whole new generation of tactical equipment.

With this new grenade, players can spot exact enemy locations inside a building. All the enemy positions will be visible for a few seconds through the walls or any obstacles that the enemies might be taking cover from.

youtube-cover

The Echo Grenade uses sound waves to detect enemy locations and reveals them through walls. It is exactly like the Dragonfire scorestreak, which pros often use in tournaments to reveal enemy positions.

The Echo Grenade seems to be an original COD Mobile item, as there is no history of a similar recon item in the past Call of Duty titles. There are many tactical advantages to using this grenade, and players who play Search and Destroy will have to start using the trophy system if they do not want to give away their holding positions.

youtube-cover

It can also be well used to retake a bomb site after it has been planted. Simply toss the grenade and take a good look at all the enemy positions before pushing it into the site.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Echo Grenade is expected to be released in COD Mobile Season 5. There are a couple of weeks left in the current season before the update for the upcoming season drops in the game.

Edited by Saman

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी