COD Mobile Summer Invitational 2023: Format, schedule, and more

Tencent Games and Garena recently announced the COD Mobile Summer Invitational 2023, which will commence on May 25. It will feature 18 Asian teams, including eight from China, eight from the Garena division (SEA), and two from Japan. The event offers a great platform for teams and players to test their capabilities as the 2023 World Championship Finals is scheduled for December.

The event will also host the Sniper Challenge, which will feature 32 players, including 14 from China, 14 from the Garena region (SEA), and four from Japan. This contest will take place on May 27 and 28, offering a nerve-wracking battle for fans as well.

COD Mobile Summer Invitational 2023 format

The team competition will be conducted in three phases: Play-Ins, Group Stage, and Knockouts. Four Chinese teams will clash against four Garena regional teams in the Play-Ins on May 25 and 26, with the top two qualifying for the Group Stage.

Group Stage format (Image via COD Mobile)

After the Play-In stage, 12 teams will move on to the Group Stage from May 31 to June 11. Four of these teams will be from the China region, four from the Garena region, two from Japan, and two from the Play-Ins.

The 12 teams will be randomly divided into two groups, with the top four teams from each group advancing to the Knockout stage. The bottom four teams (two from each group) will be eliminated from the Call of Duty Mobile Summer Invitational.

Summer Invitational Knockouts Bracket (Image via COD Mobile)

The 10-day Knockouts stage will run from June 16 to 25, with eight squads fighting for the title. The first and second-ranked teams from each group of the second phase will be placed in the Winner Bracket, while the rest will be in the Losers Bracket. The Semifinals and Finals rounds will be hosted in Weihai City, Shandong Province.

In 2022, Garena and Tencent jointly hosted the COD Mobile Fall Invitational, with a total prize pool of around $65K. Eight teams from the China and Garena regions participated in November, with ALMGHTY from Indonesia emerging as the champions after defeating China's Qing Jiu Club in the Grand Finale. This year, the Call of Duty Mobile Summer Invitational will be even more competitive as it includes teams from Japan.

In the Sniper Challenge of the COD Mobile Summer Invitational, there will be two phases, Qualifiers and Knockouts. A total of 32 players will be seeded into four groups in the initial stage, with the top 16 players progressing to the Knockouts.

