COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 Day 1: Teams, schedule, how to watch, and more

Day 1 of the COD Mobile World Championship 2022 Stage 5 starts today, December 15, with 16 teams fighting at the LAN event in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. This Stage will see four Groups of four teams each and a double-elimination format.

The top two squads from each Group will earn their tickets to the Playoffs, which also means that eight teams will be eliminated. This Stage's first match will start at 9 am ET or 7:30 pm IST, and the COD Mobile esports' YouTube channel will broadcast the entire event. There will also be several rewards for viewers, including CODM Points, Weapons Skin, Feline Funks, and more. This article will offer the Day 1 schedule, the names of the participants, and more.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 squads

These 16 participants from seven regions got to Stage 5 after displaying emphatic performances in their regional competitions. Fans of each team will have high hopes for their side, expecting them to win the coveted title.

GodLike Esports (India) Team Vitality (India) Inco Gaming (Brazil) Skade (Brazil) Influence Chemin (Brazil) Scarz (Japan) Nova Esports (Europe) STMN Esports (Formerly Animus) (Europe) STRUT Esports (Formerly Limitless Esports) (Europe) Tribe Gaming (North America) Luminosity (formerly UN Dream) (North America) NYSL Mayhem (North America) ALMGHTY (Garena Finals) Omega Esports (Garena Finals) Wolves (China) Quig Jiu Club (China

Day 1 schedule

Here is the schedule for the opening day, which features all the matches of the Group Stage and the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals.

9:00 am - 3:30 pm ET: Group Stage

3:30 pm - 4:30 pm ET: Champs Bracket Quarterfinals

COD Mobile WC Stage 5 Groups (Image via Activation)

Several experienced squads have taken their seats in the COD Mobile competition, which makes the competition more interesting for viewers and tougher for the participants. This is the first major LAN tournament associated with the title, and every player will be playing under one roof from the same device.

Tribe Gaming, who clinched the 2021 COD Mobile World Champions Stage 5 West, and ALMGHTY, who recently won the Fall Season Invitational, will be the top teams to follow in the event. Chinese squads Quing Jiu, and Wolves will look to perform admirably on the international stage.

Indian fans hope to see their nation's representatives do well in this stage. GodLike Esports and Vitality had an excellent showcasing in their regional tournaments and are expected to put on a show worthy of praise.

The championship tournament has a hefty prize pool of $1.7 million, of which $700K will be awarded to the crown champion. The minimum amount awarded to teams eliminated in the group stage is $15K.

