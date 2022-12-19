COD Mobile World Championship 2022: Winning team, prize pool distribution, results, and more

The 2022 COD Mobile World Championship has finally come to an end, boasting a number of stunning battles between the event's 16 teams from across the world. At the end of the event, North America's Tribe Gaming became the world champion after their dominant performances and went home with the hefty first-place prize of $700K.

After losing their game to Tribe in the Grand Finals, another North American squad, Luminosity, ended their campaign as the runner-up of the highly publicized event. Unfortunately, this was the only match that the team lost during the championship, which was ultimately the deciding game for the trophy.

INCO Gaming from Brazil amazed the community and played fantastically, but was defeated by Luminosity and then by Tribe Gaming in the later stages. The team eventually secured third place and received $150K in prize money.

Prize pool distribution of COD Mobile World Championship 2022

Listed below is the prize pool distribution amongst the 16 teams that competed in the contest.

Tribe Gaming - $700K Luminosity Gaming - $250K INCO Gaming - $150K Wolves - $110K Skade - $80K Omega Esports - $80K Scarz - $60K STMN - $60K NYSL Mayhem - $30K Team Vitality - $30K Qing Jiu - $30K ALMGHTY - $30K GodLike Esports - $15K STRUT Esports - $15K Influence Chemin - $15K Nova Esports EU - $15K

Wolves started off their very first international campaign strong and was the only team to defeat Tribe Gaming in the Playoffs, sending the North American roster to the Lower Bracket. After losing their match to Luminosity, the squad once again met Tribe, but this time around, the Chinese team was defeated by them.

ALMGHTY, the Indonesian squad who clinched the COD Mobile Invitational 2022 Fall, had a shocking showing and was eliminated early in the Group Stage of the Championship.

Results after the Playoffs (Image via COD Mobile)

Qing Jiu Club aka Q9, a team that was expected to be a top performer at the event, failed to live up to their fans' expectations and exited the tournament with a prize pool of $30K.

The Indian squads of GodLike and Vitality showcased disappointing performances in the event and failed to qualify for the Playoffs after playing poorly in the Group Stage, eventually being knocked out of the tournament.

COD Mobile World Championship Stage 5 Group Stage Finals Standings

Unfortunately, Influence Chemin and Nova Esports EU performed poorly as well, with both teams being eliminated early on in the COD Mobile World Championship 2022. Although both teams had superb runs in their regional competitions, they failed to retain that momentum on the international stage. Both teams will likely be looking to improve their performances in next season's events.

