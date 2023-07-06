COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 4 Challenge Season India: Qualified teams, format, schedule prize pool, and more

The Stage 4: Challenge Season India of the COD Mobile World Championship 2023, organized by ESL and Activision, is all set to begin on July 6 with the 16 best teams from the nation. These participants, who came here after impressive performances in Stage 3, will now compete in this crucial battle for the two slots in the World Finals and a total cash prize of $25,200.

The fourth phase kicks off today and will continue until July 30. The initial round will be hosted from July 6 to 17, in which 16 teams will be distributed into two groups to fight in a Round Robin format. The best four performers from each group will compete in the Playoffs, which is scheduled for July 28 to 30.

Qualified teams for COD Mobile World Championship 2023 Stage 4: Challenge Season India

GodLike Esports The World of Battle Ex-Memoria Team Vitality Team ND Team Axis XG Infective Alliance India Team I2K EliteX Mod Osiris Time2Pound Anthem The Last Ride Team XO The Hell Officials

The Stage 3: Open Finals, played between 128 teams, was held from June 23 to July 2. GodLike Esports outclassed Team Vitality in the Grand Finals by a score of 3-2. The lineup is arguably the best team in the country, as this squad has claimed a number of grand titles in the country. The unit, which boasts acclaimed players like Learn and Neutrino, will be a top contender for the top spot in the fourth stage.

Team Vitality, one of the successful COD Mobile squads in India, has also exhibited their potential time and again. They recently added Chiezze to their lineup and will be hoping to reach the World Championship Finals by winning this phase.

XG Infective was the third-best team in the previous phase. Although the underdog lineup could not win against GodLike and Vitality in the third phase, they made it clear that they are a formidable force. They will aim to strengthen their game in this stage and achieve a seat in the COD Mobile World Championship Finale for the first time.

The Stage 5 or World Finale of the 2023 World Championship will be conducted in December. There will be a total of 16 teams from across the world. Activision has allocated a whopping $1,000,000 prize pool for the finale.

