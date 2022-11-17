COD Warzone Mobile pre-registration now open for iOS devices

On November 16, Activision began the pre-registration process of COD Warzone Mobile for iOS devices. The company started its pre-registration for Android devices even earlier on September 15.

According to the App Store, the official launch date of the upcoming game is expected to be May 15, 2023. During the COD Next event on September 15 earlier this year, various details about the game were revealed by the publisher, generating hype for mobile gaming fans across the world. After the expected release date through the App Store, fans began requesting an early release of the game.

List of compatible iOS devices for Warzone Mobile

The following iOS devices are compatible for Warzone Mobile:

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPad - Requires iPadOS 15.0 or later and a device with the A12 Bionic chip or later

Gametube @GametubeI

Expected Release date : May 15, 2023



apps.apple.com/in/app/call-of… Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Pre-registration available on App StoreExpected Release date : May 15, 2023 Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Pre-registration available on App Store Expected Release date : May 15, 2023apps.apple.com/in/app/call-of… https://t.co/gSFmMZkaf5

Currently, the game has already surpassed more than 15 million pre-registrations on Android devices. Users who pre-register on any platform will be able to claim certain rewards after the game's official launch.

Warzone Mobile features

Up to 120 real players can participate in a single game, making it very different from other battle royale mobile games. Furthermore, one of the most exciting features of the upcoming title is that it supports cross-progress across its COD franchise, Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.

Users will also be able to sync their Warzone Mobile Battle Pass and friends list with Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0. This means that you can level up your Battle Pass by playing any of these three COD titles.

However, Warzone Mobile will not have a cross-play feature with any of its PC or console games. Fortunately, players on Android and iOS devices can still play with each other.

The development team has also confirmed that the iconic Verdansk map, which was featured in Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Warzone, will be added to the upcoming mobile game. The Battle Royale map will feature the same locations as its PC and console versions, including the Hospital, Downtown, Airport, Boneyard, Military Base, and Stadium.

Additionally, the newly added Warzone 2.0 map named Al Mazrah will also be included in the mobile version in the near future.

Poll : 0 votes