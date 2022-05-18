Community creates Elden Ring Death Counter, allowing players to track total death tally

FromSoftware titles are usually a brutal experience for players, and their latest RPG, Elden Ring, is no stranger to this fact. Users have died more times than they can count on two hands, and there comes the point where they just give up on the actual number and concentrate on completing the game by any means necessary.

However, a few gamers in the community want to keep track of the number of deaths they have had when faced with an incredibly challenging opponent.

A boss like Malenia, Blade of Miquella, takes scores of tries to perfect, and many fans would like to keep track of the number of times that they have died to her before finally slaying the enemy.

Fortunately, the community has come up with a way with which players will be able to keep track of their death tally in the RPG. A website called the Elden Ring Death Counter is now available for those who wish to show their death totals to friends and the community.

Elden Ring Death Counter helps keep track of total in-game deaths

The community will now be able to keep track of the number of deaths they have suffered in the Lands Between. However, as the Death Counter website does not automatically update the kill score as users keep dying in the title, the Tarnished will have to manually click on the “Die” option there for it to count.

Additionally, they will be able to undo a count if they have accidentally pressed a button or just lie to their friends, pretending to be a better Tarnished than them by securing a much lower death score.

Moreover, fans will also be able to refresh the count and start from the beginning, making it the perfect tool for calculating individual death counts for every difficult boss encounter. Gamers can look to have separate counts for Malenia, considered the most demanding boss in the game, one for Radahn, and one for Morgot and Godfrey.

To better the experience, the website also has a built-in dying sound effect that originally plays in the game when someone dies and the death animation occurs. Hence, not only will players listen to their characters give out the death moan in the game, but on the website as well, as soon as they catalog that death.

