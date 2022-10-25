Contentious streamer Quin69 has been banned again from Twitch

Controversial streamer Quintin "Quin69" was handed another ban from Twitch on October 25. This is the fourth time that the streamer has been suspended from the purple platform this year alone, and the actual reason has yet to be identified.

The news was broken on Twitter by the automated service StreamerBans. Unsurprisingly, it has already ignited debate around the circumstances of the ban. Going to his channel on the purple platform presents this message:

"This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

This is Quin69's fourth ban from Twitch in 2022

Having courted controversies pertaining to racism and se*ism in the past, many in the streaming community wondered why he had gotten banned this time. In fact, certain viewers expressed their feelings by resorting to onliners such as "Again?":

Tweets wondering what got him banned this time (Image via Twitter)

A few comments on Twitter felt that he would be facing permanent bans if he isn't careful enough.

Kei @KaiXDou @StreamerBans @quinrex wtf did he do this time?? Dude about to get termination. @StreamerBans @quinrex wtf did he do this time?? Dude about to get termination.

Streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail also had many reactions, with some frequent watchers attempting to solve the mystery of Quin69's most recent suspension. A Redditor by the moniker "giantpea" thought that the most plausible reason was because he had equated wearing turbans to terrorism.

The Redditor even provided a link to VOD which was uploaded to YouTube on October 23 and has been embedded below.

Timestamp 5:01:19

After talking about how difficult it is to dry one's long hair, the New Zealander says this about the turbans:

"I'm like tie my hair up like a f*cking. Okay wait, how do I even say it. What's the best way of saying it in the current year? Kind of like a terrorist. You know, you think of Osama Bin Laden. The really, um, iconic picture of him."

The explanation had quite a few takers too, who believed it to be quite offensive and worthy of a ban:

Others had complaints about Twitch's whimsical ban tendencies.

According to TwitchTracker, at the time of the ban, Quin69 had 707K followers on the platform and around 10K average concurrent viewership. As of writing this piece, neither the streamer nor Twitch have revealed any details about the suspension.

Quin69's checkered past

Quintin has made a name for himself as an outspoken person and his repeated bans are evidence that some of his rhetoric while playing video games has been deemed problematic by the Amazon-owned platform.

The streamer gained quite some notoriety back in December 2021 when he kept chanting the highly offensive n-word and also manually unbanned someone in chat who got suspended for using the slur. He was also handed a suspension in January of 2022 when Twitch flagged his account for se*ism and misogyny.

Quin69 was also facing a lot of backlash after he suggested that certain articles of women's clothing were provocative, and that they were "asking to get se*ually assaulted by deranged people."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes