Controversial personality and former G2 CEO Carlos in hot water after using N-word on Twitter

Controversial figure and former CEO of G2, Carlos "ocelote" Rodriguez, has once again attracted attention for his actions. This time, it's for openly using a racial slur, the "N-word," in a recent tweet. For context, he responded to a tweet showing a scooter being crushed by a vehicle, where the original tweet referred to the scooter using a racial slur. Rodriguez sarcastically emphasized that it was not a person but rather a scooter.

After posting the tweet, he later decided to delete it. However, his message did not go unnoticed, as it sparked a significant number of reactions from netizens. A screenshot of his tweet was shared by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky):

Former G2 CEO makes racist tweet (Image via Twitter)

Former G2 CEO Carlos makes questionable tweet, internet reacts

Carlos Rodriguez has a history of making controversial comments and remarks, and his latest tweet was no exception. Jake Lucky, who initially reported the tweet, also faced some criticism. Many people felt that the context was lost by omitting the original tweet to which Rodriguez was responding. Here are some of the notable replies:

In fact, Rodriguez himself has responded to the tweet, explaining that he may have been hacked. Additionally, he insinuated that he had a Black member in his family, thereby implying that he cannot be racist. Here's what he wrote:

Nonetheless, Rodriguez's tweet also drew criticism from fellow Twitter users. Here are some examples of this:

Why is Carlos considered to be controversial?

Rodriguez faced significant criticism after being pictured partying with Andrew Tate, another individual widely regarded as being sexist. This association drew further attention and scrutiny toward Rodriguez, leading to his eventual resignation.

Adding to the criticism surrounding Rodriguez, he tweeted in support of J.K. Rowling when she was in the spotlight around the time Hogwarts Legacy was released. The online community debated whether they should purchase the game, considering Rowling's history of making controversial tweets against the LGBTQ+ community. Rodriguez's public endorsement of Rowling fueled further backlash against him.

Of late, Rodriguez has openly shown his support for Andrew Tate, stating that since he has resigned, and he believes he cannot be canceled or face any repercussions of public backlash.

