Controversial streamer Johnny Somali gets assaulted on livestream a day after getting banned on Kick

Controversial IRL streamer Ramsey "Johnny Somali" has once more grabbed attention after being assaulted by a stranger live during his broadcast in Tel Aviv, Israel. This incident adds to a string of controversies during his current trip, which began with his arrest in Jerusalem and subsequent permanent ban from Kick.com, his primary streaming platform.

Despite the ban, he resumed streaming on a different platform, Rumble. While roaming the streets of Tel Aviv late at night, he encountered an intoxicated individual, leading to a verbal altercation. Another individual joined the dispute, and tensions escalated, culminating in the stranger punching Somali in the face.

Watch: Johnny Somali gets punched in the face during his IRL stream in Israel

Expand Tweet

Johnny Somali is widely recognized as a notorious streamer, particularly infamous for his controversial actions in Japan, which led to his arrest in that country. His pattern of disruptive behavior seems to persist as he ventures into other nations, perpetuating his reputation for causing trouble wherever he goes.

During his latest IRL stream on Rumble, Ramsey was seen interacting with a visibly intoxicated individual. He said:

"You come near me, I'm gonna break your face. I [promise you, you're gonna lose an eye. I promise you, you're gonna lose an eye tonight. Shut the f**k up. (After being told to stop filming) What are you gonna do about it, ni**a?"

Another individual nearby entered the situation, threatening the streamer and confronting him. Despite the streamer's attempts to diffuse the situation and request the person to leave, they persisted, eventually resorting to punching him in the face and knocking down the camera.

Moments after the assault, the assailant was restrained by the streamer's associates. Meanwhile, the initial individual attempted to approach the streamer again, prompting him to flee before the screen went black.

Although the video feed ended, the audio continued, capturing sounds of a struggle in the background before the stream went offline. The entire altercation can be seen by clicking here (Timestamp: 04:07:26).

For those unaware, Johnny Somali infamously pasted an image of Adin Ross, Jeffrey Epstein, and Harvey Weinstein on the Western Wall of Jerusalem. Following this provocative act, he was promptly arrested by the local police. He was also permanently banned from the streaming platform Kick.