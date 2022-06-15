Coral Island release date announced at IGN's Summer of Gaming event

Coral Island made some noise last year on Kickster when it not only reached its goal but completely dominated it.

Developer Stairway Games had a small but sizable goal of $70,000. It was well put with a clear vision, plenty of stretch goals, and a $20 pledge goal that rewarded backers with a copy of the game (and an exclusive skin) when it launches.

Over 36,000 backers later, Stairway Games receives $1.6 million. It was clear: the developers’ vision resonated with their backers. Every stretch goal laid out in their plan was also reached.

And those backers were finally given an answer on when the game would launch during IGN’s Summer of Gaming. Coral Island will be coming to Steam Early Access on October 11, 2022.

Coral Island launches on Steam Early Access in October 2022

IGN’s Summer of Gaming featured developer Stairway Games’ “Welcome Home” trailer for Coral Island. It gave fans and viewers a highly stylized and colorful landscape to take in, along with various creatures that players can come across like crabs, cows, and chickens.

In addition to the landscape, which is very island-esque (sandy beaches and the sorts), the trailer revealed just how large and elaborate farming can get in the game. It showcased a player sectioning off different types of plants, player housing, farm animals, and even a fence.

Of course, there’s also player customization. Developer Stairway Games describes the game as a “re-imagined farm sim game inspired by classics.” Naturally, Stardew Valley comes to mind, and fair comparisons can be drawn.

The game aims to involve more than just a player’s own farm. The surrounding town and coral reefs are there for gamers to help renew. Dive deep into the ocean to help clear out garbage. The developers even alluded to something more sinister in the waters.

There will also be inhabitants to interact with. Over 50 islanders live on the island, each with their own personality. Just like Stardew Valley, many of them will be romanceable. Give them gifts, chat them up, and possibly build a life together.

The game will also feature multiplayer, both online and couch co-op. Coral Island will first be released on Steam in early access on October 11, 2022. However, that is strictly for PC. There is currently no news on when the game will come to consoles, but it has been confirmed that it will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Linux.

