Corpse Husband briefly leaks snippet of new song before taking it down

Corpse Husband recently gave fans just a glimpse of what appears to be his new song before deleting the post immediately. The snippet has since been shared by many fans, featuring the celebrity streamer's trademark ghoul-ish voice.

Besides being a horror narrator and a popular content creator, he has successfully established himself as a music artist since last year. The E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE! hitmaker is currently a celebrated artist belonging to the up-and-coming Doom Metal-inspired hip-hop genre.

Corpse Husband recently released a single with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, titled DAYWALKER!, whose official music video featured another celebrity streamer, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

His latest single, Legacy, was also quite a hit among fans.

Corpse Husband has fans excited with tease of new song

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Corpse Husband shares snippet of his new song. Quickly deletes it. pic.twitter.com/L4qyKvNJVh — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 13, 2021

Corpse Husband is famous for his exceptional voice. Fans have seen many celebrities swoon over it on stream, including Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (that particular Among Us stream, anyone?).

His voice has an insane fan following, and it is no wonder the leak of his new song is all the rage among his fans right now.

Good for him, this is sneaky smart. — 🐷 Lizzy 🐷 (@Wiccabewitch) June 13, 2021

It doesn’t take a genius to know that posting and then deleting increases interest — Delaney Bramwell (@DelaneyB2002) June 13, 2021

Although the new Doom Metal-inspired genre of hip-hop is relatively new, it features a fresh roster of contemporary artists, and Corpse Husband has notably found a place among them.

His voice, which proved to be perfect for horror narration, found an ideal match in this sub-genre of hip-hop that features dark themes and distorted sounds, and the streamer has been delivering bangers ever since.

Now, sharing a snippet of his new song might just be intentional on Corpse's part. This is something that a lot of fans have been pondering over. It is not unheard of for artists to leak their songs to boost the hype before its release.

Given the massive popularity of the 23-year-old, this idea is going to work very well. That is if that indeed was the intention.

It is possible that it was just an accident after all. Nonetheless, this gives fans a heads up about an upcoming banger from the veiled and mysterious streamer.

