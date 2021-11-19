Corpse Husband drops new animated horror story amid expectations of a face reveal

Popular faceless YouTuber Corpse Husband has surprised his fans after dropping a new animated horror story video on his channel, which he narrated himself.

The Among Us sensation has over 7 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel. Furthermore, he has a massive following on other platforms as well, reiterating the success he has witnessed in the last couple of years.

He rose to the apex of gaming in 2020 thanks to his mind-bending Among Us streams. Corpse saw a massive surge in viewership immediately after, which allowed him to launch a successful music career.

Be that as it may, Corpse Husband has been creating content for a while now and rose to fame initially for narrating horror stories on his channel using his 'dreamy' voice.

Corpse Husband drops animated horror story, goes back to his roots

Corpse Husband surprised his fans when he announced the news on Twitter. He dropped the video on his alternate channel, which is dedicated to short animated horror stories.

The video was animated by Axeman and is titled "The Strangest 911 Call I’ve Ever Received." Corpse Husband is narrating an original story written by Reddit user Mr_Outlaw_.

Corpse Husband slated the video as a late "Halloween present" and revealed it was narrated years ago.

Incidentally, it is unclear if the faceless YouTuber will come up with more of such videos or is going to keep working on his music projects, as he has iterated on numerous occasions.

Expectations of a face-reveal continue to haunt Corpse Husband

An image dubbed Corpse Husband's real face permeated far and wide on social media. Many in the community believed it to be true. However, that was far from it.

Sadly, for those who believed it was Corpse, a lot of hate was sent because it didn't correspond with their "beauty standards." This caused a ripple on the internet, with honest patrons of the YouTuber calling out others for their double standards.

In addition, many in the community criticized others for being too inquisitive and invading Corpse Husband's privacy.

Fans have called out the faceless YouTuber for a face reveal on numerous occasions. Although he doesn't want one, he has stated how it's inevitable because of how far technology has come.

