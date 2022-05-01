×
Corpse Husband releases the official animated music video for his popular song HOT DEMON B*TCHES NEAR U ! ! !

Corpse Husband releases the official animated music video (Image via- Sportskeeda)
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
Modified May 01, 2022 01:10 AM IST
Much to the delight of his fans, earlier today, Corpse Husband unleashed the official animated music video for his popular song HOT DEMON B*TCHES NEAR U!!!. Suffice to say, the internet was ecstatic with its arrival.

The original music video was released way back in September 2021 and became an instant hit. Moreover, a YouTube video of the same has garnered over 14 million views and has been streamed over 80 million times on Spotify.

Since fans loved it so much, Corpse gave his listeners a bonus treat in the form of a Japanese anime style video.

HOT DEMON B*TCHES NEAR U!!! animated music video is out

After seven months of prolonged wait, the much anticipated Japanese visual version of the streamer's hit single has been officially released. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Corpse posted a snippet of the video with the public announcement of its release.

In the video, the streamer can be seen wearing a mask as usual, along with his fellow artist Night Lovell as they make their entry to a nightclub.

HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U ! ! ! [Official Animated Music Video]out now on YouTube #HDBNUamv https://t.co/Hz5qQHvnr5

However, in an interesting turn of events, they encounter a man who drinks some sort of mysterious poison and immediately transforms into a vicious monster. The rest of the song mainly features Corpse beating the living daylights out of the beast.

If this isn't enough, the queen of YouTube, Rachel Hofsetter aka Valkyrae, can also be seen at the beginning of the video.

Fans react to the surprise release of the animated music video

As expected, fans of Corpse Husband were more than thrilled with the news. The surprise official release has elicited tons of positive reactions from fans. It goes without saying that plenty of people have already become enamored with the music video .

@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE you’re so amazing idc if ctwt will hate me for this ily 🫂 twitter.com/narycorpse/sta…
@Corpse_Husband WOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!
@Valkyrae @Corpse_Husband i love the cameo https://t.co/OFCeXQxQE6
@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE WE LOVE BRINGING THE BESTIES ALONG FOR THE RIDE!!!! twitter.com/nunu_na3na3/st…
@Corpse_Husband You’re so cool pls 🥹
@TinaKitten <3
@Corpse_Husband LOVE THE DEVILMAN CRYBABY VIIBES OMG
@Corpse_Husband THEYRE FINALLY NEAR ME!!!
@Corpse_Husband @CORPSE i thought you straight up stopped and twerked for a second, great music video loved it https://t.co/FYkKdtqdvk
@Corpse_Husband okay but this one is more accurate ig https://t.co/O2aogv4hBT
@Corpse_Husband !!!!!!!!!!!
@emmalangevin @Corpse_Husband you and tina my fave duo oh wow https://t.co/9bj6MCBqec
@Corpse_Husband ARE U KIDDING https://t.co/j8ZPUJizT7
@emvri @Corpse_Husband Is that Dave from boy in a band on the left?
@Corpse_Husband https://t.co/MnikLqS4jT
@Kkatamina @Corpse_Husband POGGGGG https://t.co/L8gyLilJuP
@Corpse_Husband Let’s rate this freestyle guys @Macostic_ https://t.co/RtHmmcf4UU

Alongside his recent music video, Corpse is also planning something massive for the year 2022 on the musical front. With this in mind, he has already released his most recent single, POLTERGEIST! which is already on its way to eight million streams on Spotify. The future certainly seems bright for the multi-talented streamer.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

