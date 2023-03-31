HoYoverse will be livestreaming the Special Program for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.6 update today, March 31, in a few hours at 8:00 am (UTC-4). During the live show, the developers will finally reveal the much-awaited character banners that fans have been waiting to know about since Baizhu's announcement. Further, they will also announce the details of other upcoming content that the playerbase can look forward to.

This article will provide a countdown that will show the remaining time until the livestream and where to watch it.

Details for Genshin Impact 3.6 Twitch livestream: Countdown for different time zones, redeem codes, and more

The 3.6 version of Genshin Impact is officially called A Parade in Providence and it is expected to be released on April 12. The Special Program for the new update will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4).

The 3.6 version of Genshin Impact is officially called A Parade in Providence and it is expected to be released on April 12. In just a few hours, HoYoverse will premiere the Special Program for the new update on the game's official Twitch channel, where it will reveal details regarding the upcoming update and characters.

The version 3.6 Special Program will begin at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) and will first premiere on the game's official Twitch channel. However, since the timings will be different for each player due to the varied time zones, here is a countdown that indicates the time left until the livestream:

Fans who are interested in watching the Special Program livestream can head to the official Twitch handle or click on this link to take them there.

Luckily, they are not required to create an account on this social media platform to watch the stream, and they can simply click on the Special Program video's icon.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.6. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and other goodies! This special program will feature juicy details about new game content and developments in Version 3.6. It will also "drop" some redemption codes and other goodies!

The official Genshin Impact Twitter handle also revealed that the developers will also drop a few unique redemption codes at different time periods during the livesteam. These can be exchanged for Primogems and other in-game goodies.

Here is a list of all the rewards that can be obtained by redeeming all three codes:

Primogems x 100 + Hero's Wit x 5

Primogems x 100 + Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Primogems x 100 + Mora x 50,000

The codes generally expire within 16 to 20 hours after release, so fans should obtain their rewards as soon as possible. They will be able to receive all the items directly via the in-game mailing system of the game. It should also be noted that the emails expire after 30 days, so players should not forget to claim them.

