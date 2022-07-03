Watch: Counter-Strike pro Aurora shoots at wrong person on big stage, loses round

Norwegian female Counter Strike pro Aurora found herself facepalming due to her own misplay yesterday, July 2. At all levels of competitive esports, there will always be the occasional blooper-reel-worthy mistake. This was the situation she found herself in during the group stages of ESL Impact in Valencia, Spain.

After dropping the first map against MIBR, she and her Godsent teammates looked to even the series on the next map, Nuke. While up 6-4 on the Terrorists side, the female CS:GO pro was in prime position to win another round for her team.

As the enemy player was defusing the bomb, she had a clear shot at her but instead shot a dead body sitting next to the bomb. This bought MIBR enough time to defuse the bomb and win the round.

One announcer could be heard saying:

"She's shooting at the wrong body, that's a dead one!"

CS:GO pro Aurora shoots at dead body

During Day 2 of ESL Impact 2022 in Valencia, Spain, the MIBR Female team took on Godsent Female in a best-of-three elimination match. MIBR won the first map in dominating fashion, picking up a 16-2 win on Dust II. The next map was Nuke, as Godsent looked to make things even.

Off to a good start in Round 2, Godsent had a lead of 6-4 for the Terrorists side when a hilarious mistake was made by one of its players. With the bomb planted on Site B, the round came down to a one-on-one matchup between Godsent's Aurora and MIBR's Josi. With very little time left to defuse, the advantage should have gone to Godsent.

Unfortunately, as MIBR went to defuse the bomb, there was a dead body sitting next to it on the site. The Norwegian female pro shot at the dead body rather than Josi, resulting in the loss of the round for Godsent. To add insult to injury, Josi turned to where the shots were coming from and quickly took her out with a headshot.

Aurora was visibly embarrassed and facepalmed at her own mistake after the round ended. The announcers showed some empathy for her, saying that you can't play Counter Strike for long without making that mistake at least once.

"We've all been there guys, we've all thought the dead body was the player."

While she, unfortunately, cost her team the round, Godsent was able to hold on, taking a 16-13 victory on Nuke. MIBR won the best of three, taking the third map on Overpass and eliminating Godsent from the tournament.

Viewers react to Aurora's misplay at ESL Impact

Some fans on r/LivestreamFail that viewed the clip also shared Aurora's pain, admitting that it was a common mistake that they had made in the past as well.

As some would probably expect, there were more than a few se*ist comments made on the Reddit post. A couple of users wondered how long the moderators would allow the thread to stay up.

Rude comments aside, many could sympathize with the female pro and admitted to making the same mistake.

