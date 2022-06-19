Who is shAy? Looking back at the former CS: GO pro’s 116-year jail sentence

Shayene shAy is a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro who retired from the gaming industry way back in 2019. Throughout her streaming journey, the former CS: GO pro has played for numerous high-profile teams such as Girls, paiN Girls, Team One RED, and Keyd Stars Female.

Furthermore, the Brazilian influencer played a prominent role in the rise of female Counter-Strike professional players in her country and even won the Brazil Game Cup Female in 2019.

However, in March 2020, news broke on multiple social media platforms related to the former Counter-Strike player that created an intense buzz.

As per reports from Brazilian media, the player was convicted of 116 years in prison for embezzlement charges related to her online business that she used to run with her ex-partner between 2013- 2017.

Here's a recap of the former CS: GO pro, shAy getting jailed for 116 years and what followed.

shAy and her 116-year jail sentence: All you need to know

As per some of the major sources, around 118 people complained to the Public Ministry of the State of Sao Paulo (MPSP) of being duped by an online store that failed to deliver them the goods.

When customers attempted to find out what happened to their parcels, they were simply told that a truck carrying the orders unfortunately crashed, and that the orders would have to be re-sent after some time.

Despite being reassured, their order never arrived, leading to the online business being charged with fraud. The business, accused of scams and fraud, was being run by none other than shAy.

Victorio Instagram story clarifying her take on the matter (Image via- Shay Victorio/Instagram)

The former CS: GO player had the right to appeal against the sentence, so she released her defense to a Brazilian news site via her lawyer. Furthermore, the ruling was also termed a bit problematic and 'over the top' by the popular personality's attorney given the amount of money lost by the customer.

A portion of the statement reads:

"It was a problem of business administration and that after a questionable search and seizure, the company was unable to deliver products to a few consumers, we use few here as the company had more than 10,000 sales and deliveries."

While the nature of the offense itself is bizarre, the ex-pro immediately cleared everything out via her official Instagram story, claiming the following (translated):

"I appreciate the concern about the news. I am not arrested, and I will not be arrested, much less the fugitive as they are spreading. It is a process of a problem which my ex-husband had and harmed me, which he has been solving over time. "

As per the influencer herself, her ex-partner took full responsibility for the online business after they went their separate ways:

"As soon as we parted, he took 100% responsibility. I work with my image. I do live broadcasts daily, and I am known in my field. I have a physical address. It does not fit in with what is being judged out there.”

Other than this, not many details of the court hearing are available. However, shAy's active Instagram and Twitter account suggests that the former Counter Strike player somehow managed to escape unscathed from the controversy.

To put it simply, the charges against her couldn't be proved completely and her appeal in court was in truth successful, just as she reckoned.

At the time of writing, shAy is a highly successful influencer with over 234k followers on Instagram alone.

