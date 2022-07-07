Counter Strikle 7 answer Thursday (July 7)

Counter Strikle is one of the most innovative takes on the now-famous Wordle, with the spinoff mashing up the game with the world of CS:GO. Brought to everyone by Blast, the puzzle greatly tests the ability of a CS:GO fan to guess the name of a professional player.

Each person gets eight guesses, and they must find the name correctly within those number of tries. Not everyone can get it correct. This article dives into the solution for the seventh day.

Wordle's fame has resulted in several games adopting the same mechanism with different themes. Counter Strikle is one of the first to have expanded, keeping a particular video game in mind.

CS:GO has long established itself as a leader in the FPS genre when it comes to competitive gaming. Over the years, there have been some famous names who have made a name of their own. One such personality is the solution to Counter Strikle 7.

Counter Strikle presents a popular CS:GO player on day 7

Before revealing the answer, players will get eight tries, as mentioned above. A correct guess will result in green, while a close guess will appear in yellow. A black box means the player is way off the mark with their guess.

Janus Pogorzelski a.k.a Snax is a Polish professional CS:GO player. Still active, Snax represents one of the longest lineups in the CS:GO professional setup. He is best known for his role in Virtus.Pro's long period of dominance in the majors.

Snax has previously won one major, and there have been plenty of honors to his name over the years. He first started playing the game professionally in 2010 and hasn't looked back ever since. Snax is the solution to day seven of the puzzle.

How to play Counter-Strikle?

Presented by Blast.TV, Counter-Strikle is a CS:GO-themed spinoff of Wordle. Like Wordle, players have limited guesses to find the answer, and the fewer tries they take, the higher the score.

The aim for players is to get a green box on a guess, which means that the letter they have guessed is accurate. Today marks the seventh day of the puzzle game, and some established names like Olofmeister in previous solutions have been established.

While the game is straightforward to play, it's hard to score high unless a player has a sound knowledge of the professional scene. Regarding CS:GO, many names have made it big in this sphere.

