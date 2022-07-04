Counter-Strikle: How to play, Day 4 answer, rules, and more

Counter-Strikle is an innovative take on the now-famous Wordle, and it puts its own exciting spin on it. Wordle has become incredibly popular since its release as the word guessing game has attracted the attention of both young and old. The game has also seen several spinoffs that include both general and niche areas to provide something more to the fans. The latest attempt from Blast is sure to delight all CS:GO fans as it amalgamates their favorite game into the world of Wordle.

It's the new game mode where you have to guess the pro players with only limited tries. Can you beat it?



BLAST.tv/counter-strikle Wordle was fun, but Counter-Strikle is funnier - trust me.It's the new game mode where you have to guess the pro players with only limited tries. Can you beat it? Wordle was fun, but Counter-Strikle is funnier - trust me.It's the new game mode where you have to guess the pro players with only limited tries. Can you beat it? 👀BLAST.tv/counter-strikle https://t.co/n2Q2BLo6CM

CS:GO is one of the most played video games in the world as the team-based tactical shooter has reached unprecedented heights. Released over a decade ago, the game has revolutionized the FPS genre and taken competitive esports to new extremes.

To succeed in Counter-Strikle, one will have to have a sound knowledge of the game's professional scene. So, before the guessing game starts, here's all a player needs to know before they get busy solving the puzzles.

Counter-Strikle is an innovative adaptation of the Wordle game

The most crucial part for a player is to know the rules and how to play the game. The basic formula of Counter-Strikle is the same as Wordle, and it's a guessing game at its core. The game's main objective is for the players to guess the name of the professional player correctly. Like Wordle, players will only have a limited number of chances, and a quicker correct guess will reward players with more points.

On each day, the name of a professional will be hidden in the grid, and each player will have 8 tries to unearth the name. While the guessing part occurs in the same way, players have the help of indicators to determine how accurate their guesses are. Three codes of colors will indicate how close or far a player is.

COUNTER-STRIKLE 1 6/8

BLAST.tv/counter-strikle

🟨 🟩

🟨 🟨

🟨 🟨🟩

🟨🟩🟨🟩

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Guys... I promise to do better tomorrow. Pinky promise.COUNTER-STRIKLE 16/8🟨🟩🟨🟩🟨🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 Guys... I promise to do better tomorrow. Pinky promise.COUNTER-STRIKLE 1 ✅ 6/8BLAST.tv/counter-strikle🟨⬛⬛⬛🟩🟨⬛🟨⬛⬛🟨⬛🟨🟩⬛🟨🟩🟨🟩⬛🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

If the guessed letter is correct, the box will turn green. An orange box indicates that the guess is close but not the correct letter. A blank box means that the guess is entirely wrong.

Hence, the rules and steps to play are pretty simple, and players must be sharp with their guesses. They will also need to bring their full knowledge of the CS:GO competitive scene to get the answers in as few guesses as possible.

Blast provides a pro player's name for fans to guess each day, and today marks the 4th day. While much time is still left for the fans to guess, Day 4's solution is none other than Olofmeister. Swedish professional Olof Gustafsson has been playing competitive CS:GO for a long time.

Currently with FaZe Clan, Olof is considered by many to be among the game's best players of all time. He has won two CS:GO majors, among other honors, and has been among the very best in the game. It will be interesting to see who comes up tomorrow on Day 5 as players scratch their heads with Counter-Strikle.

