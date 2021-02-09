Olofmeister's future in esports: Manager, Streamer, or Valorant pro

Olof "Olofmeister" Kajbjer Gustafsson's retirement from professional CS: GO is all but certain after Marcelo "Coldzera" Augusto David confirmed the same during an interview.

Olofmeister has spent almost a decade as a top-tier professional CS: GO player. According to Coldzera, the Swedish CS: GO legend does not wish to continue playing the game.

This has led to FaZe Clan searching for a replacement in their CS: GO roster. No matter who steps up to replace the Swedish CS: GO veteran, filling Olofmeister's shoes is an extremely tough ask.

Olofmeister's retirement from professional CS: GO left the esports community wondering about his future. The two-time major winner with Fnatic was a dominant force to reckon with in CS: GO back in 2015.

Olofmeister has since fallen from the absolute top owing to annual breaks and a notable drop in performances.

Olofmeister's future in gaming

Having dominated the entire CS: GO scene back in the day, Olofmeister could transition into a manager. Players like Andreas "Samuelsson" Samuelsson and Viktor "Vuggo" Jendeby successfully went into management has and are great examples to follow.

Given how much Olofmeister enjoys the in-game action as well as the adrenaline rush of high IQ plays, the 29-year0old player transitioning into a manager seems quite unlikely.

Apart from managing a group of players, Olofmeister could also put his fame surrounding CS: GO to good use and build his own community on a streaming platform. Olofmeister has more than 500,000 followers on his Twitch channel despite not having streamed in the last three years.

Probably the first news about the Faze team will be confirmation of his retirement and what he will do after he retires.

has 80% of him becoming a coach or another role as an analyst and tals and 20% of going to Valorant@olofmeister know that I will support you wherever you go — Faze Mag1sk (@Mag1sK_) January 9, 2021

This only goes to show how popular the Swedish CS: GO professional is. Olofmeister can easily reach out to many more fans in the streaming community with regular and dedicated streams.

In the past, players like Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek and Jaryd "Summit1g" Russell Lazar have successfully transitioned into content creators. Given the popularity that Olofmeister commands in the CS: GO community, the Swedish professional can easily set up his own content creation channel if he feels like it.

Olofmeister still one of the 🐐s :( — BritMachine (@BritMachine) February 4, 2021

The best choice for Olosmeister is to carry on his fighting spirit and love for competitions and do what so many professional CS: GO players have done.

Due to the decline of CS: GO and negligence from Valve, many top-tier players like Spencer "Hiko" Martin and Adil "ScreaM" Benrlitom have made the switch to Valorant.

If Olomeister does choose to make the switch to Valorant, it will be exciting to see how the veteran FPS professional adapts to the tactical aspects of Valorant. Until Olofmeister himself reveals his plans, it's all conjecture.